Two-time Grand Slam champion Li Na and current Chinese No.1 Wang Qiang are leading the philanthropic efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic in their home country.

Hall of Famer Li Na and current Chinese No.1 Wang Qiang have pledged financial assistance to fight the novel coronavirus epidemic in their home country.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Li, inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. last year, is reported to have donated 3 million yuan, equivalent to $430,000 USD.

Li is a native of Wuhan, China, the capital of the Hubei province where the virus was first identified in December, and reportedly made the donation through a charity foundation in the national capital of Beijing. The former Australian Open and French Open champion is an ambassador of the foundation, which will use the funds to provide supplies and materials to hospitals in Wuhan.

Wang, currently ranked World No.27, also confirmed that she will donate 1000 RMB, the equivalent of approximately $140 USD, for every game that she wins in a match in her next six events.

“China is my homeland, and obviously it is tough for me and for all my people," Wang told WTA Insider from the GSB Thailand Open presented by E@ in Hua Hin, where she is competing this week. "I just want [us] to support each other, even in the slightest. And of course, we will get through this. My heart is always there with you all. Jiayou!"

Into the quarterfinals in Thailand, Wang will face Swiss qualifier Leonie Kung on Friday, and has already notched a 6-1, 6-1 win over compatriot Han Xinyun and a 6-3, 6-4 win over Poland's Katarzyna Kawa this week.

Wang is set to play the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the Qatar Total Open, Fed Cup, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, and the Miami Open following the conclusion of her stay in Thailand.