MONTERREY, Mexico - Elina Svitolina helped pay it forward to future generations of tennis players at the Abierto GNP Seguros when the No.1 seed joined the WTA Future Stars Camp in Monterrey.
The two-day camp hosted 20 selected girls from around the Monterrey region who exemplified high performance and promise, as well as being good citizens off court.
The Ukrainian former WTA Finals champion and two-time Grand Slam semifinalist gave a motivational talk and mentored the girls, who also enjoyed on-court sessions with WTA Gold Coaches Karim Perona (the coach of No.8 seed Wang Yafan) and Iain Hughes (the coach of rising 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova).