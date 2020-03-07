Top seed Elina Svitolina moved into her first semifinal of the season after ousting rising teenager Leylah Fernandez at the Abierto GNP Seguros.

MONTERREY, Mexico -- Top seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine slid into her first semifinal of the season at the Abierto GNP Seguros on Friday night, ending another solid performance by rising Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez, 6-3, 7-5.

In the first meeting between the two players, World No.7 Svitolina was able to quell the fiery hitting of the 17-year-old after 98 minutes of play, and reach the final four of an event for the first time since her finalist run at last season’s year-ending Shiseido WTA Finals.

Svitolina was never broken in the clash, saving all five chances the young Canadian held -- which all came in one game. The Ukrainian finished the match with five aces and won 77 percent of points off of her first serve, while claiming over half of Fernandez's second-service points.

In the semifinals, Svitolina will meet the winner of the late quarterfinal between No.6 seed Rebecca Peterson of Sweden and Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.

Fernandez used her powerful left-handed game to fend off three break points at 1-1, but Svitolina kept attacking the teenager’s arsenal and was rewarded with two more break points at 3-3. On that occasion, the Ukrainian took her chance, extending a rally until Fernandez sent a forehand wide, giving Svitolina the initial break of the match.

That would be all that Svitolina needed to march through the first set. At 5-4, the top seed powered her way to double set point, where she slammed an ace to close out the one-set lead over her rising opponent.

Fernandez faced more break points right away in the second set, as Svitolina held two at 1-1. However, the teenager fended those off with vigor, saving the first with a forehand winner and the second with an ace, before holding for 2-1.

The Canadian then had a huge chance to take a commanding lead in the second set, as she used her fiery groundstrokes to grasp five break points at 3-2. Svitolina, though, came up with some of her best points of the encounter to wipe all five of those opportunities away, and she polished off that service hold for 3-3 with a backhand crosscourt winner.

At last, Svitolina took charge at 5-5, where she swept to triple break points after a series of unforced errors by Fernandez. On her first break point of that game, Svitolina deployed a drop volley winner, giving her a love break and a 6-5 lead.

Serving for the match, Svitolina fell behind 0-30, but slammed three service winners in a row to thunder to a first match point. That would be all the top seed would need, as a final error-forcing forehand sealed her first semifinal spot of the season.

More to follow....