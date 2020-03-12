CHARLESTON, SC, USA – The Volvo Car Open, scheduled for April 4 – 12 on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina will not be held. The change in schedule is due to the evolving global health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“Due to safety and health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, as well as the travel restrictions imposed on entering the United States from Europe, the Miami Open and the Volvo Car Open in Charleston will not be held at this time," says Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO.

"There isn’t anything more important than protecting the health of our players, staff, volunteers, and fans who attend our events, along with the general public. We are disappointed but the decision has been made in the interest of public health and safety, which is the top priority. The WTA, working alongside our player and tournament leaders, will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the European clay court season.”



Statement from the Volvo Car Open:

The Volvo Car Open has been monitoring the evolving COVID-19 pandemic over the past several weeks and working diligently with all of our partners to develop policies and procedures for the overall health of our players, fans, partners, staff and volunteers during their visit to Charleston. Unfortunately with the worldwide concern of the spread of the coronavirus, the decision to cancel the Miami Open and the travel advisory issued by the WTA Tour for players, based upon travel restrictions on Europe, we cannot move forward with the 2020 Volvo Car Open, scheduled for April 4 – 12. We took the day to explore a variety of event scenarios, including hosting our tournament with only essential staff. However, as we are a global sporting event, this scenario is not possible. We are now offering ticket holders a full refund or credit to the next Volvo Car Open. Visit volvocaropen.com/update to process a ticket request. This decision has been made for the health and safety of our players, employees, volunteers, fans, partners and everyone associated with the Volvo Car Open.





“The team here at the Volvo Car Open, which includes staff, partners, sponsors and more than 300 volunteers, is absolutely devastated that we had to cancel the 2020 Volvo Car Open,” said Bob Moran, President and Tournament Director for the Volvo Car Open. “We took time today to understand all of our options, one of which was playing without fans as we know the players who were still in the United States wanted to play. It was important for us to see if that was feasible as we recognize that playing tennis is their livelihood and we wanted to support them as much as possible. The health situation is simply moving too fast and affecting all events across the world. Ultimately we needed to make a decision that was in the best interest of all involved. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible virus and hoping for a quick recovery across the globe.”



Attendees for the 2020 Volvo Car Open may request a refund of credit towards the next tournament. Please visit volvocaropen.com/update for more information.