Dear WTA Fans,

As you are likely aware, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the professional tennis season has been suspended through June 7. While not an easy decision, this is undoubtedly the right course of action and tournament play will only resume once the relevant authorities and public health experts have provided guidance that it is safe to do so.

With athletes hailing from more than 80 countries and regions and a competitive season that spans six continents, the WTA’s commitment to helping end this global crisis is the highest priority. There isn’t anything more important than the well-being of everyone in our WTA family, which includes loyal fans such as yourself. At this moment in time, stepping up means stepping back while wider society tackles this global health crisis and we all strive to do our part as individuals.

During this uncertain period, I have been impressed by the strength and perspective shown by our wonderful players, led by elected Players’ Council members Kristie Ahn, Gabriela Dabrowski, Madison Keys, Johanna Konta, Aleksandra Krunic, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Sloane Stephens and Donna Vekic. Their input remains vital to ongoing discussions taking place between all of the key stakeholders.

Photo by Getty

I also wish to pay tribute to our dedicated and resilient tournament partners, who are the backbone of the WTA Tour. Any tennis event takes a true community effort, involving sponsors and local suppliers, staff and volunteers, and countless hours of planning and hard work. We continue to work closely with our Tournament Directors and their teams to develop both short-term solutions and longer-term strategies for bouncing back better than ever.

In the meantime, we will do our best to keep you informed and encourage you to remain connected with your favorite players and tournaments via their social media channels and the WTA’s social platforms and website.

Stay safe and thank you for your support and understanding. It’s because of you that tennis is the leading global sport for women. We look forward to being back in action soon.

Sincerely,



Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO