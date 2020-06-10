In honor of the 48th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, the ESPN family of networks is celebrating milestone moments women's sports - featuring Bianca Andreescu, Coco Gauff, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Several milestone moments in the careers of Bianca Andreescu, Coco Gauff, Serena Williams and Venus Williams will be honored over the next three days in celebration of the 48th anniversary of Title IX.

The ESPN family of networks has announced espnW Presents: When We Play from June 21-23, described as "a three-day, women’s sport-centric multi-platform initiative... of female focused programming," that will highlight "buzzer beaters, record breakers, upsets, college championships, professional championships and career defining moments for trailblazing women."

Tennis enters the programming block on Sunday, June 21 with a broadcast of the 2019 US Open final at 4:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2, in which Andreescu defeated Serena in straight sets to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam in singles.

Her teenage breakthrough will be the first of three Grand Slam finals shown on ESPN2. Also airing are Serena's victory over Victoria Azarenka in the 2012 US Open final (4 a.m. EDT, June 23) and the last Grand Slam final between the two Williams sisters to date, the 2017 Australian Open (6 p.m. EDT, June 23).

Moving off the court, a brand-new interview special entitled Coco Gauff: The Lines Are the Same will air at 8 p.m. EDT on Monday, June 22, also on ESPN2.

The 16-year-old will sit down with ESPN tennis broadcaster Chris Fowler to discuss her 2019 Wimbledon win against Venus Williams, and how her career has skyrocketed in the 12 months since then.

In total, more than 125 hours of programming will air over the course of three days and across five networks and digital platforms. To view the full schedule, click here.

On June 23, 1972, as part of the Education Amendments, the United States passed Title IX which “requires that no person be excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or subjected to discrimination on the basis of sex under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."