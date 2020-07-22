Former WTA World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska has become a mother, and shared the first photos of her son Jakub.

Agnieszka Radwanska has become a mother, and shared the first photos of her son Jakub on her Instagram on Monday.

The former WTA World No.2, who notably reached the 2012 final at Wimbledon, announced that she was pregnant in January, posting on Instagram when she said: “The time has come for a new stage in life.”

READ MORE: 'Bigger than tennis' - new mom Stosur ready for next stage of life

Husband Dawid Celt, who was involved in her tennis career as her hitting partner, was the first to confirm the safe arrival of the couple’s son.

“Jakub is already with us,” he posted on Twitter with a photo of a tiny hand.

Urszula Radwanska, her sister and current WTA World No.266, has also reacted to the news.

“I became an aunt. Congratulations to the parents,” she said.

Zostałam ciocią🥰❤️👶 Gratulacje dla rodziców!👏👏👏 https://t.co/EgEJylo2W3 — Urszula Radwanska (@ula_radwanska) July 27, 2020

Radwanska, meanwhile, had documented her pregnancy on Instagram, declaring last Wednesday on the pair’s wedding anniversary: “The last anniversary with just the two of us.”

She retired from the professional game in 2018, having won 20 WTA Tour titles.