No.8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova is among the players bidding for quarterfinal berths at the 31° Palermo Ladies' Open.

ORDER OF PLAY - 4 P.M. START



CENTER COURT

Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) [8] vs. Fiona FERRO (FRA)

Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA) vs. [Q] Aliaksandra SASNOVICH (BLR)

[WC] Sara ERRANI (ITA) vs. Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE)

[WC] Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) vs. [6] Donna VEKIC (CRO)

COURT 6

Arantxa RUS (NED) / Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) vs. [2] Raluca OLARU (ROU) / Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR)

Greet MINNEN (BEL) / Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) vs. [3] Laura SIEGEMUND (GER) / Yanina WICKMAYER (BEL)

[1] Georgina GARCIA PEREZ (ESP) / Sara SORRIBES TORMO (ESP) vs. Laura Ioana PAAR (ROU) / Julia WACHACZYK (GER)

[4] Bibiane SCHOOFS (NED) / Rosalie VAN DER HOEK (NED) vs. Ulrikke EIKERI (NOR) / Elixane LECHEMIA (FRA)

MATCH POINTS

No.8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova bids for her third quarterfinal of the season as she takes on France's Fiona Ferro in the first second round match of the day.

The Russian, a winner at the Shenzhen Open to start the season, also reached the semifinals at the Premier-level St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy on home soil in February.

After beating Argentina's Nadia Podoroska in the opening round, Ferro looks to keep her good for going in an official capacity. During the tour's hiatus, the French No.3 went 10-0 in exhibition tournaments in her home country on hard courts, winning the first two legs of the FFT Elite Challenge.

Read more: Two for two: Ferro repeats against Mladenovic in French exhibition

Fresh off a marathon win over Daria Kasatkina that lasted over three hours, Italian No.2 Jasmine Paolini bids for a second straight quarterfinal showing in Palermo against qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Former Top 5 player Sara Errani, currently ranked World No.169, will look to score another upset against Kristyna Pliskova in the second round, after the Italian beat Sorana Cirstea in a 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 opening round marathon on Monday.

The 33-year-old's two hour, 58-minute victory marked the fifth-longest singles match on the WTA Tour in 2020.

Errani's teenaged compatriot Elisabetta Cocciaretto is bidding for her first-ever WTA quarterfinal in just her four main draw appearance as she takes on No.6 seed Donna Vekic to end the day.

The 19-year-old World No.156 has faced just five Top 100 players in her career, and her meeting against World No.24 Vekic marks her just her second-ever match against a player ranked in the Top 30.

All four singles matches on tap for Wednesday in Palermo mark the first-ever meeting between the two players.

In doubles, surprise Lyon champions Laura Ioana Paar and Julia Wachaczyk, who won the last event prior to the tour's hiatus, at the will look to extend their winning streak as they take on top-seeded Spaniards Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo.