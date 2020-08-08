No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit and unseeded Fiona Ferro bid for the first singles title of the tour's restart at the Palermo Ladies' Open, while Italians Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Martina Trevisan look to cap a dream week on home soil in the doubles final.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTER COURT - 5:00 P.M. START

Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) / Martina TREVISAN (ITA) vs. Arantxa RUS (NED) / Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO)

NOT BEFORE 7:30 P.M.

[4] Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) vs. Fiona FERRO (FRA)

MATCH POINTS

Making her tournament debut at the Palermo Ladies' Open this week, No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit is bidding for her second career WTA singles title in her sixth final appearance.

The Estonian is contesting her third WTA final on clay, having finished as runner-up at the Swiss Open Gstaad in 2017 and at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart last year.

Read more: Kontaveit upsets Martic to seal Palermo final spot

After winning her first tour-level singles title on the clay courts of Lausanne a year ago, in her first WTA singles final, unseeded Fiona Ferro also bids for her second career crown. By reaching the final, she will break into the Top 50 for the first time at World No.47, and can climb as high as No.44 with the title.

2020 Palermo Highlights: Ferro dashes home hope Giorgi to reach Palermo final

The pair have met just once on the professional tour, at an ITF World Tennis Tour event in Poitiers, France in 2016 - won by Kontaveit, 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-2.

Prior to this week, France's Ferro had not won consecutive matches officially since the 2019 US Open. However, leading up to the tour's resumption, she won 10 consecutive matches in a pair of exhibition tournaments organized by the French tennis federation.

Including three matches this week, Kontaveit has won her past 10 matches against players ranked outside the Top 50. Her last loss to a player in this ranking bracket came to World No. 68 Muchova at Wimbledon a year ago.

Photo by Palermo Ladies' Open

In the doubles final, a pair of unseeded teams will face off as Arantxa Rus and Tamara Zidansek take on Italians Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Martina Trevisan. Both Rus and Zidansek own one WTA doubles title each, while the Italians are looking for their first title.

Rus and Zidansek beat No.2 seeds Raluca Olaru and Dayana Yastremska in the first round, while the Italian pairing has beaten two seeded teams this week. In the quarterfinals, they knocked off Spanish top seeds Sara Sorribes Tormo and Georgina García Pérez, before taking out No.4 seeds Bibiane Schoofs and Rosaline van der Hoek in the semifinals.