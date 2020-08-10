Two WTA 125K Series events have been added to the 2020 WTA provisional calendar, during the week of August 31 in Prague, Czech Republic, and Portschach, Austria, to provide more playing opportunities for athletes.

With the reduced playing opportunities at the US Open this year, these tournaments will serve as a replacement in order to provide opportunities for players who could not gain ranking-based entry into the US Open. Prize money and ranking points at the two events will align with what would have been the early rounds of US Open qualifying and doubles.

In addition to the 128 singles main draw players that compete at the US Open, the tournament traditionally also hosts a 96-player qualifying draw and 64-team doubles draw. This year, in a pandemic-adjusted tournament, the US Open doubles draw will be played with 32 doubles teams and no qualifying draw.

The prize money for these two events has been subsidized by the USTA due to the reduction of playing opportunities at this year’s US Open.