After a long period without tennis, all sports apparel companies are eagerly rolling out new designs ahead of the US Open, the first Grand Slam since the WTA Tour’s resumption.

Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will walk us through the diverse styles that will rock the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Nike is reviving Andre Agassi’s rebel style in the 2020 iteration of the ATP icon’s Challenge Court collection that stirred up the tennis fashion world thirty years ago. Using coquille board, torn paper and snippets of the original design, Nike re-created the legendary looks with more modern, functional fabrics.

The bold collection includes tanks, cropped shirts, skirts, shorts and jackets, all in neon and surf/skate-like geometric patterns that bring back the vibes of Agassi’s groundbreaking on-court style.

The new shoes, such as this Air Zoom GP Turbo model, are just as vibrant as the rest of the collection.

Had Maria Sharapova not retired, she would have worn these olive and mustard dresses from her own Nike range. Once again the Russian delivers an item that blends the line between tennis fashion and haute couture.

The Nike Fall NY Maria Dress includes dominant mesh sections for added breathability during intense matches, while at the same time providing an elegant appeal.

Asics-sponsored athletes Zhang Shuai, Caroline Garcia and Iga Swiatek will all promote apparel from the brand’s Fall 2020 collection and the Gel Resolution 8 tennis shoe. The Asics Fall Elite GPX Tank seen here on Zhang is made from a moisture-wicking water-repellent fabric.

The blue design features mesh inserts at back and underarms, as well as a stylish flounce hem on the back. The racerback and chest area include color-blocking, while the front includes a subtle triangular geometric pattern. The Asics Elite Pleated Skirt complements the look.

Adidas’ 2020 US Open collection is marked by power pink and haze coral hues combined with black, white and grey. The adidas NYC Dress and the adidas NYC Tank both feature perforated elastic Y-back straps with contrast stripes.

For those who prefer classics, adidas offers the NYC Sleeveless Polo, updated with modern recycled materials. The collared top, available in red, black and white, can be paired with the grey or red version of the printed adidas NYC Skirt, whose mesh elastic waistband works together with HEAT.RDY cooling technology for superior comfort.

Photo by Fila

The US Open is the best place for tennis fashion experiments, but after playing with tie-dye patterns in the Top Spin collection and feminine finishes such as bows and floral details in the 30 Love collection, Fila decided to get back to basics in New York, going for a traditional navy, red and white palette, with pops of eye-catching green for a fresh vibe.

The latest Heritage line, seen here on Karolina Pliskova and Sofia Kenin, fuses Fila’s archival designs and colors with contemporary stylish and performance updates to create timeless outfits that are modern now, but will remain fashionable for years to come.

Dayana Yastremska and other Yonex-sponsored players have been wearing their US Open collection reds since the Tour’s resumption at the start of August. The contrast black racerback of the Yonex US Open Tank is coordinated with the black trim at the bottom hem of the pleated Yonex US Open Skirt.

New Balance’s representatives will wear the Fall 2020 collection. Coco Gauff has already debuted the above-shown Print Tournament Tank and Skirt at the Western & Southern Open (if you look closely you’ll notice that some of the dots are actually tennis balls). The items also exist in striking orangey red, the color officially called neo flame.

Even though she recently launched the limited-edition Wonder Woman collection which would have been perfect for the US Open, Venus Williams will sparkle in the brand new EleVen Shine collection that is characterized by iridescent hues and pops of foil application that provide texture.

Bidi Badu athletes, led by veteran Vera Zvonareva, will bring a nightclub vibe to the tennis courts. Their Heat of the Night collection features fluorescent prints ready to light up evenings in New York.

Lacoste offers traditional tennis apparel refreshed with modern asymmetry and color-blocking in green and blue hues. All pieces feature the neat green crocodile transfer, while the dress and tops from the collection include contrast Lacoste lettering at mid-back. After launching this collection when the season restarted, the WTA players sponsored by the brand are expected to wear these sophisticated classics at the US Open as well.

There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to tennis fashion at the 2020 US Open!