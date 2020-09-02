Caroline Garcia put on an inspired performance to upset the No.1 seed Karolina Pliskova in straight sets and seal her spot into the third round of the US Open.

Garcia looked untouchable in the first set and for much of the second, blasting 30 winners and breaking the booming Pliskova serve three times en route to a 6-1, 7-6(2) statement victory in just over and hour and a half on court.

The Frenchwoman was showing signs of her 2017 form, when she won back-to-back titles in Wuhan and Beijing to qualify for the WTA Finals and break into the WTA’s Top 10 rankings. A few years on from her incredible run, Garcia is ranked World No.50 and came into New York looking to win back-to-back matches for just the second time in the year.

But she found a way to neutralize the big-serving Pliskova, who has reached the round of 16 or better in her past four appearances at the US Open. Garcia had always been a tough opponent for Pliskova historically, and Garcia’s win improves her head-to-head record to 4-3 against the top seed.

The victory also sends Garcia into the third round, equalling her best result after finishing at that stage in 2016-2018. No.28 seed Jennifer Brady awaits as Garcia looks to reach the round of 16 for the first time.

More to follow...