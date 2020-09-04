All the key facts, stats and head-to-heads as third-round action continues at the 2020 US Open.

LEARNING

Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams will face 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in a blockbuster third-round match on Saturday. Williams leads their head-to-head by 5-1, but they have not met since 2015. Stephens's only win came in the quarterfinals of the 2013 Australian Open. They played at the US Open later that season, and Williams won that encounter in straight sets.

23-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams has advanced to her 72nd Grand Slam third-round showing in her 75 major appearances. She owns a record 103 match wins at the US Open, and this is her 20th appearance at the tournament.

Stephens has won her last three meetings against her fellow Americans at Grand Slam events. She had a stunning run to the trophy in New York three years ago, where she took the title ranked World No.83, becoming the fifth unseeded woman in the Open Era to win a major. That title run came just 69 days after returning from an 11-month injury lay-off, and six weeks after her ranking dropped to World No.957.

Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search. 4 Matches Played 5 1 More Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.

Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin takes a 4-1 head-to-head lead into her meeting with Ons Jabeur. Their most recent encounter came earlier this season in the Australian Open quarterfinals, where Kenin won in straight sets en route to her maiden major title in Melbourne.

Kenin earned her 20th Grand Slam main draw match-win in the second round on Thursday. This year, the American has reached the third round at the US Open for the fourth consecutive time, but has yet to advance beyond that round at the event.

Jabeur's first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal run at the Australian Open made her the first Arab woman to reach the final eight of a Grand Slam event. Her current career-high ranking of World No.31 is the highest ranking ever for an Arab woman.

2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys will meet Alize Cornet in the third round, and Keys has won all three of their previous meetings. Keys has only dropped five games in her first two matches as she improved her US Open career win-loss record to 24-8. Meanwhile, Cornet, playing in her 57th Grand Slam main draw, is into her first third round of a major since the 2018 Australian Open.

Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search. 3 Matches Played 3 0 More Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.

Two-time US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka will meet Polish teen Iga Swiatek for the first time on Saturday. Last week's Western & Southern Open champion Azarenka is contesting the landmark 50th Grand Slam event of her career. As for Swiatek, she is aiming to become the first Polish woman to reach the round of 16 at the US Open since Agnieszka Radwanska in 2016.

Tsvetana Pironkova, who is playing her first event of any kind since Wimbledon 2017 over three years ago, will meet Donna Vekic in the third round. Pironkova has won all of their three prior clashes in straight sets, although they have not faced each other since 2016.

Pironkova spent over three years away from tennis, having given birth to son Alexander in April 2018. The Bulgarian is one of nine mothers who started in the singles draw this fortnight. Her best-ever result at a major was a run to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2010, becoming the first player representing Bulgaria (male or female) to reach a Grand Slam semifinal.

Elise Mertens will face rising American teen Caty McNally on Saturday. Mertens has won their only previous meeting, which came in Cincinnati last year, in straight sets. Mertens has won 21 matches in 2020, the second-most on Tour (behind Elena Rybakina with 22 match-wins).

TRENDING

Tomorrow second on Ashe. See you there 👀💫 — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 5, 2020

READING

"I'm glad I took the challenge" -- WTA Insider spoke with returning mom Tsvetana Pironkova.



"Serena and Venus Williams are why Frances Tiafoe is even a name" -- ATP World No.81 Frances Tiafoe has hailed the Williams sisters for inspiring him to play tennis, as well as Naomi Osaka for using her platform to promote social justice issues, reports Matt Cronin for Tennis.com.

Jennifer Brady was the first American into the second week of the US Open - but it was getting out of her home comfort zone that's led to her 2020 improvement, writes Chris Oddo for usopen.org.

ORDER OF PLAY

Click here to view Saturday's order of play.

WATCHING