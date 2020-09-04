LEARNING

No.6 seed Petra Kvitova's only prior meeting with Shelby Rogers resulting in one of the strangest scorelines of her career, the American upsetting her 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-0 in the third round of Roland Garros 2016 (and going on to make her only previous Grand Slam quarterfinal). That match accounts for two of the 18 bagel sets Kvitova has received in her professional career, and the only time any opponent has delivered two in one match.

Conversely, Rogers has delivered multiple high-profile bagel-related oddities in her career. That Kvitova upset was her second 'bagel sandwich' defeat of a Top 20 player, having previously beaten Eugenie Bouchard 6-0, 2-6, 6-0 in the second round of Montréal 2014. In addition, the Macon ITF W80 quarterfinals last October saw her whitewash former World No.9 CoCo Vandeweghe 6-0, 6-0. However, in the first round of the Australian Open this year, Garbiñe Muguruza turned the bagel tables to win a 'reverse bagel sandwich' 0-6, 6-1, 6-0 - and thereafter going all the way to the final.

The full list of players who have bagelled Petra Kvitova in her career is: Katie O'Brien 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 in the 2007 Glasgow ITF $25K semifinals; Andreja Klepac 7-6(2), 6-0 in the 2008 Budapest quarterfinals; Maria Kirilenko 6-1, 6-0 in 2009 Toronto qualifying; Kim Clijsters 6-3, 6-0 in the 2010 US Open third round; Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-0 in the 2011 Miami third round; Vera Zvonareva 7-6(2), 6-0 in the 2011 Tokyo semifinals; Venus Williams 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 in the 2012 Miami second round; Marion Bartoli 1-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the 2012 US Open fourth round; Kirsten Flipkens 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 in the 2013 Miami third round; Alison Riske 6-3, 6-0 in the 2013 US Open third round; Carla Suárez Navarro 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the 2015 Doha quarterfinals; Timea Bacsinszky 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the 2015 Roland Garros fourth round; Shelby Rogers 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-0 in the 2016 Roland Garros third round; Johanna Konta 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 in the 2016 Eastbourne third round; Monica Niculescu 6-4, 6-0 in the 2016 Luxembourg final; Catherine Bellis 6-2, 6-0 in the 2017 Stanford quarterfinals; and Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 in the 2018 Wimbledon first round.

No.4 seed Naomi Osaka is unbeaten against No.14 seed Anett Kontaveit in four previous meetings, two of which have gone to three sets: their first encounter, in the 2015 Surbiton ITF $50K semifinals, which the Japanese player won 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2, and their most recent, a thriller in last week's Cincinnati quarterfinals. In that match, Osaka trailed by a set and a break before reeling off nine straight games, only for Kontaveit to come from 1-4 down in the decider to level at 5-5 - before Osaka pulled out a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Anett Kontaveit is in the second week of a major for the fourth time in her career, and the second time at the US Open following her run to the fourth round out of qualifying on her 2015 tournament debut. This January, the Estonian broke through to her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

No.28 seed Jennifer Brady also reached the fourth round of the US Open on her tournament debut in 2017 - having also made that stage at the Australian Open that year in her Grand Slam debut - and is back in a major round of 16 for the first time since then. The American's win-loss record in 2020 is 20-6, including her maiden title in Lexington a month ago, and will bid for her fourth win over a former major champion this year in her first meeting with Angelique Kerber (having previously defeated Maria Sharapova and Ashleigh Barty in Brisbane, and Garbiñe Muguruza in Dubai).

No.8 seed Petra Martic reached the second week of a major just once in her first 21 main draws (at Roland Garros 2012). After returning from a two-year Grand Slam absence due to multiple injuries, she has reached the second week at seven out of 11 main draws, including her fourth-round debut in Flushing Meadows last year and her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros last year. Martic is bidding to become the third Croat to reach the US Open quarterfinals, following Ana Konjuh in 2016 and Donna Vekic last year.

No.23 seed Yulia Putintseva, who faces Petra Martic for the first time, is the first Kazakh in the US Open fourth round since Yaroslava Shvedova in 2016, and is bidding to become the first ever Kazakh to reach the US Open quarterfinals. Putintseva is a two-time Roland Garros quarterfinalist, but this is the first time she has reached the second week of any other major.

Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber are two of three former US Open champions remaining in the draw, along with Serena Williams in the bottom half. Kerber is in the fourth round here for the fifth time, and first since her 2016 title run, and is bidding for her 11th career Grand Slam quarterfinal; Osaka has now reached the US Open second week for three straight years. Both times Osaka has won her fourth-round match at a major, she has gone on to become champion.

The US Open is widely held to be Petra Kvitova's worst Slam, being the only major at which she is yet to reach the semifinals. However, her sixth fourth-round showing in Flushing Meadows ties it with Wimbledon as the Slam at which she has reached the most second weeks, ahead of Roland Garros and the Australian Open (four each).

