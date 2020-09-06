Qualifier Eugenie Bouchard meets Patricia Maria Tig in the final of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play begins at 2:30pm

CENTER COURT

[1] Alexa GUARACHI (CHI) / Desirae KRAWCZYK (USA) v [2] Ellen PEREZ (AUS) / Storm SANDERS (AUS)

Not before 5pm

[Q] Eugenie BOUCHARD (CAN) v Patricia Maria TIG

MATCH POINTS

Eugenie Bouchard and Patricia Maria Tig have never met on the WTA Tour before.

Former WTA World No.5 Bouchard has one career title to her name, having reached six previous showpiece matches. That victory came in her only previous clay court final, in Nuremberg in 2014, when she defeated Karolina Pliskova.

Bouchard is into her first final since the Malaysian Open of March 2016. She lost to Elina Svitolina on that occasion.

Should the WTA World No.272 win, she will be the fourth-lowest ranked player to win a WTA Tour title - and the lowest-ranked qualifier ever.

Tig has never previously won a WTA Tour title above 125K level. The 125K even she did win was on the clay of Karlsruhe in August 2019.

This is her third visit to a WTA showpiece, all coming in International events. She fell at the last in Baku to Margarita Gasparyan back in 2015 and then in Bucharest in July 2019 to Elena Rybakina.

In contrast to Bouchard, who has gone to three sets twice this week, WTA World No.88 Tig has yet to drop a frame. Indeed, she has lost only 20 games across four matches.