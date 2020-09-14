Ukrainian youngster Dayana Yastremska avenged a Palermo defeat to survive hometown favorite Camila Giorgi and reach the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

ROME, Italy - Unseeded Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska navigated a titanic three-set thriller with Italian wildcard Camila Giorgi, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4 to reach the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

The 20-year-old, who recently announced her split with coach Sascha Bajin, nearly lost the plot from match point up, only to ultimately survive after two hours and 33 minutes on Court Centrale.

Giorgi and Yastremska last played on the tour's resumption at the 31st Palermo Ladies Open, where the Italian saved match points to overcome the Ukrainian youngster in three thrilling sets.

Determined to avenge that defeat, the Adelaide International runner-up bolted ahead 5-2 in the battle of big-hitters, and shook off a late surge to hold off Giorgi after a 56 minute set with the help of 11 winners to her rival's five.

The duo began the second with an exchange of breaks and in the first marathon game of the set, Giorgi saved three break points - one with a searing forehand up the line - to keep things on level terms. Two games later she turned the tables on the unseeded Ukrainian, who threw in a double fault as the Italian nabbed a break of her own.

Yastremska responded in inimitable fashion, saving set point with a powerful return and put down a love service hold to move within four points of victory.

Giorgi battled well from the brink, saving a match point and forcing a tie-break behind a barrage of big serves.

Deadlocked at the first change of ends, the Italian wildcard came to life, surging to three more set points as Yastremska erred off the forehand and serve. On her fourth opportunity, Giorgi blasted a deep forehand to edge into a deciding set.

Undaunted by the disappointment of missing out on a two-set win, Yastremska was first to break in the final set, and held for 3-1 as Giorgi missed two crucial forehands.

Giorgi soon leveled and won a string of 10 straight points on serve, but Yastremska kept pressing, digging out of a 30-0 hold to find herself serving for the match once more.

Solid serving turned break point into a second match point, which the Ukrainian took at last behind a forehand winner.

Indeed, Yastremska hit more winners (25 to 15) and fewer errors (40 to 36), and converted seven of 19 break point opportunities - while Giorgi managed just four of eight. Both struggled on serve with 14 double faults each, but the 20-year-old finished the match with a better first serve percentage, 54% to 48%.

Amanda Anisimova awaits in the second round after the American survived No.16 seed Donna Vekic in a pair of tie-breaks earlier in the afternoon.

The two played once as juniors, with Anisimova coming out on top of that clay court clash all the way back in 2016.