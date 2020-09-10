Rising Ukrainian star Dayana Yastremska revealed she and coach Sascha Bajin have parted ways after nearly a year together following the US Open, and plans to announce a new coach later this fall.

World No.25 Dayana Yastremska took to Twitter on Thursday morning to announce she had split with coach Sascha Bajin.

The former hitting partner to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and coach of former World No.1 Naomi Osaka teamed up with the Ukrainian youngster last fall, and enjoyed success at the start of the 2020 season when Yastremska finished runner-up to reigning Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty at the Adelaide International, earning a career-high ranking of World No.21 later that month.

During the Middle East swing, she stunned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin en route to the Round of 16 at the Qatar Total Open.

I would like to announce that after the Us Open, I decided to stop my cooperation with Sasha Bajin. I want to thank him for everything and wish him a good luck! It was a good experience for me.💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/siDNJ1rc3W — Dayana Yastremska (@D_Yastremska) September 10, 2020

Yastremska, who helped raise awareness of important health protocols at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, further announced in a press release through her management team that a new coaching announcement would be forthcoming at some point in November.