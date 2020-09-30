Kiki Bertens saved a match point and needed more than three hours to win a grueling battle against former finalist Sara Errani and move into the third round at Roland Garros.

PARIS, France - No.5 seed Kiki Bertens had to come back from the brink as she turned around a 2-5 deficit in the opening set against Sara Errani - but that was only the beginning as she needed more than three hours to defeat the former finalist and reach the third round at Roland Garros.

The pair combined for 24 breaks of serve across three sets - including a stretch of ten in a row in the decider as they played out the marathon final set. Bertens had to save match point late in the third as Errani sought to claim her fifth consecutive win over her opponent.

But it was Bertens who came away victorious, firing 61 winners past the Italian, who recorded 14 double faults. The Dutch player collapsed to the clay as she celebrated the victory after a grueling three hours and 11 minutes.

She awaits the winner between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Katerina Siniakova in the third round.

