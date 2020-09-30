After beating Venus Williams in her opener, former World No.26 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia scored her second win over a Grand Slam champion in as many matches in Paris with a victory over No.10 seed Victoria Azarenka in the second round of the French Open.

PARIS, France - Former Top 30 player Anna Karolina Schmiedlova's resurgence continued at the French Open on Wednesday as the Slovak dispatched No.10 seed Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to reach the third round, 6-2, 6-2.

The 26-year-old arrived in Paris on a 13-match losing streak in Grand Slam main draws dating back over five years, but earned a spot in the round of 32 at a major for the third time in her career, and second time in Paris.

Racking up 36 unforced errors over the course of one hour and 42 minutes, Azarenka lost serve in the first game of the match and hardly led again from there - unable to string together momentum for an extended period over the course of the contest.

Steady from the baseline as Azarenka proved erratic, the current World No.186 - entered in Paris on a Special Ranking after missing the second half of 2019 with a knee injury - never lost serve in turn, and broke the former World No.1 four times.

More to come...