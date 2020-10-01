Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko played some of her best tennis since capturing her maiden major title on the terre battue in 2017, shocking No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to reach the third round.

PARIS, France - Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko soared into the third round of Roland Garros for the first time since winning the title in 2017, playing pitch perfect tennis to upset former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova, 6-4, 6-2.

In the years since her epic win over future champion Simona Halep, Ostapenko has seen plenty of ups and downs but it was only up against the No.2 seed, serving out the win in 69 minutes beneath the Court Philippe-Chatrier roof.

Facing off for a sixth time in their careers, Ostapenko and Pliskova have played their share of epics, most recently at the China Open, where the Latvian survived a thrilling three-setter last fall. Their last clay court clash went Pliskova's way, as the three-time Ace Leader ousted the then-reigning Roland Garros champion en route to the 2018 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title.

Looking below her best during the post-lockdown North York swing, Pliskova showed vast improvement at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, where she came within one match of defending her title, only to incur a left thigh injury that forced to retire in the championship match and send her onto the terre battue beneath an injury cloud.

A former World No.5, Ostapenko was unseeded in Paris after an uneven 2020, but was impressive in her first round dismissal of American Madison Brengle, while Pliskova needed three sets to defeat Egyptian qualifer Mayar Sherif.

Emerging from an early exchange of breaks with the early advantage, the 23-year-old found herself initially pegged back by Pliskova, but broke straight back with some relentless returning of her own, striking back-to-back forehand return winners on her way to a 5-3 lead.

The No.2 seed put the pressure on Ostapenko with a love service hold to stay in the set, and Ostapenko responded with a similarly straightforward hold herself, converting her first set point with a service winner and ending the set with an even 12 winners to 12 unforced errors - compared to Pliskova's 5-13 differential.

Opening the second set with an audacious drop shot and a thunderous forehand winner, the former Wimbledon semifinalist nabbed another break and won a third straight game by overpowering Pliskova on the forehand side.

The former World No.1 saved a break point in the fifth game and was soon behind two more as Ostapenko closed in on victory, moving to 15-40 with another drop shot winner. Another scintillating forehand return clinched the double break for Ostapenko, who would serve for her first French Open third round since winning the title in 2017.

Showing some nerves at the finish line, Ostapenko nonetheless held firm, converting her third match point to make it over the finish line.

In all, the Latvian struck a formidable 27 winners to just 19 unforced errors, converting five of nine break point chances and winning over half of points played on return while posting stellar serving stats, winning 73% of her first serve points.

Up next for the former champion is either 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens or 2015 junior winner Paula Badosa, who face off later on Thursday.