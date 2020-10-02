Qualifier Martina Trevisan's Cinderella run continued at the French Open with a thrilling, three-set comeback victory over No.20 seed Maria Sakkari in the third round, saving a pair of match points.

PARIS, France - Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan's Cinderella run through the French Open draw continued in a late-night thriller on Friday in which the World No.159 saved a pair of match points to upset No.20 seed Maria Sakkari, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-3.

After losing the opening set in under 30 minutes, Trevisan built a 5-2, double-break lead for herself in the second set, but ultimately needed to save a pair of match points in the tiebreak to force a final set.

From 5-2 down, Sakkari won four straight games, saving two set points in the process, but much as she did in her second-round victory against American teenager Coco Gauff, the left-hander found her best form with her back against the wall.

Two points from a straight-sets defeat in the 12th game, the 26-year-old forced a tiebreak and ultimately rallied from 4-1 and 6-4 deficits to force a decider from the brink.

She's loving the late nights!



Martina Trevisan upsets Sakkari 1-6 7-6(6) 6-3 after saving two match points under the lights.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/BA98SJTfCQ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 2, 2020

After losing serve to start the final set, Trevisan again put together a string of games, winning four straight to clinch a lead she'd never relinquish. Crucially, the qualifier earned a stunning hold of serve for 5-2 despite facing a 0-40 deficit, and sealed the two hour and 39-minute victory on her third match point.

More to come...