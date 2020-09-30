Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan rallied from a set down and held her nerve in a tense decider to upset Coco Gauff and advance to the third round of Roland Garros.

PARIS, France - World No.159 Martina Trevisan's dream French Open run continued on Wednesday as she rallied from a set down to beat American teenager Coco Gauff, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, and reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Making just her second Grand Slam main draw appearance, Trevisan scored her first tour-level victory over a Top 100 player when compatriot Camila Giorgi retired at 7-5, 3-0 in the opening round, and earned a second over the World No.51 in a thrilling two hour, 11-minute contest on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Overwhelmed in the early stages of the match as she fell behind 4-0 and won just seven points, the 26-year-old left-hander started to work her way into the contest with increased rally tolerance and well-executed variety that moved Gauff around the court.

The Italian won three consecutive games to close the gap, and though Gauff showed her mettle by serving out the opener to love after failing to do so at 5-2, the Italian was well and truly in the contest from then on.

Over the course of the late stages of the match, the 16-year-old American struggled for consistency on serve. Her first-serve percentage dipped to just 37 percent in the middle set, and though she rebounded to land 56 percent of her first serves in the decider, 15 of her 19 double faults in the match came in the second and third sets.

Gauff ultimately was broken nine times in the contest overall, including three times in the decisive set after leading by a break at 3-2.

Trevisan advances to a third-round meeting with No.20 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, who overcame another qualifier in Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova, 7-6(0), 6-2, earlier in the day.

