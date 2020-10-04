PARIS, France – Qualifier Nadia Podoroska sealed a place in the quarterfinals of the French Open with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Barbora Krejcikova.



In a battle of two players ranked outside of the Top 100 of the WTA Rankings, the World No.131 overcame the World No.114 in a close encounter that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

Having never won a Grand Slam main draw match before arriving at Roland Garros or won back-to-back matches at WTA Tour level, Podoroska has become the first Argentine woman into the final eight since Paolo Suarez in 2004.



The opening set went in the favor of the Czech, a doubles champion in Paris’ west side in 2018, but Podoroska hit back in the second. The decider proved to be a tight affair, with the South American ultimately prevailing thanks to three breaks of serve.



Krejcikova was the player who made the more accomplished start to the match, controlling the ball well and pushing her opponent from side to side as she manufactured an early break.



The Czech continued to be the more confident as the set wore on, and though a big Podoroska forehand earned a break, too regularly she found her groundstrokes narrowly missing the court.



Krejcikova succeeded in playing the big points well in the opening set, winning three of six break opportunities and hitting 11 winners to seven unforced errors as the opening frame was sealed in 37 minutes.



Podoroska had not been blown away in the opening set, and in the second some of the tight margins that had been going against her began to go her way as she stepped up the intensity to her hitting.

After the opening five games had gone with serve, the aggression that Podoroska, who had to battle to win three tight service games, was showing was rewarded in the sixth game as she raced into a 0-40 lead. She then profited as her opponent fired wide.



Three more games in quick succession followed as the match was squared.



The deciding set was at times a tense affair. Krejcikova made the initial breakthrough in the opening game only for Podoroska to hit back to love.



In the fifth game, the Czech saw two opportunities to regain the initiative squandered and from there, the match was on the racquet of the 23-year-old.



Two misjudgements from Krejcikova invited a break-point opportunity in the sixth game that was taken, and though a timid service game followed from the lower ranked of the two players as the set was again squared, she managed to steel herself to break to love, playing perhaps her best tennis of the match.



Podoroska continued to be aggressive as she established three match points at 40-0, and though she was pegged back to deuce, she finally sealed a last-eight date with Elina Svitolina at the fourth attempt.



Her record at all levels for the year now stands at a remarkable 42-6.