The CTA Tour is a domestic series of events that aims to explore and establish a new model for the development of the sport - and provide Chinese players with an opportunity to get back on court.

CHENGDU, China - The finals tournament for the CTA Tour is being held at Sichuan International Tennis Center in Chengdu, China this week.

Set up by Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) and China Central Television (CCTV), the CTA Tour aims to explore and establish a new model for the development of the sport in China. This series of domestic events also provides Chinese players with an opportunity to get back on court to compete during a challenging season in 2020.

As part of the series, tournaments have been held successfully over four months in six cities - Anning, Rizhao, Changsha, Guiyang, Henan, Guangzhou - with strong fields that have included leading Chinese WTA players such as Wang Qiang, Wang Yafan, Zhu Lin, Wang Xiyu and Han Xinyun.

This week's finals event is being played in a 16-player knockout format, with a draw featuring top 100 WTA players Zheng Saisai, Zhu Lin and Wang Yafan.

Top seed Zhang Shuai unfortunately had to withdraw but the action continues with No.2 seed Zheng Saisai and No.3 seed Zhu Lin starting their campaign against two rising talents Wang Xinyu and Wang Xiyu respectively. There is also a doubles tournament.