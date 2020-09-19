Karolina Pliskova will start the 2021 season with new coach Sascha Bajin, who has previously worked with US Open champion Naomi Osaka.

PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Karolina Pliskova will start the 2021 season with Sascha Bajin as her new coach.

The WTA World No.6 published a photo on social media featuring herself with Bajin and fitness coach Azuz Simcich and a caption saying "Team Pliskova 2021".

TEAM PLÍŠKOVÁ 2021 pic.twitter.com/x2HAPJjAZY — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) November 27, 2020

Bajin, 36, was Naomi Osaka's coach when she won back-to-back Grand Slam singles titles at the US Open in 2018 and the Australian Open in 2019. The 2018 WTA Coach of the Year has also worked with Serena Williams, Kristina Mladenovic and most recently Dayana Yastremska.

Pliskova, who is a former WTA World No.1, announced she had parted ways with coach Dani Valverdu, hired for 2020, earlier this month. The Czech star won her first tournament of 2020 in Brisbane and also reached the final in Rome in September when she lost to Simona Halep.