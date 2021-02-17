Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog presents the best WTA outfits launched at the 2021 Australian Open.

Even in these difficult times, when tournaments are facing numerous challenges because of the Covid-19 pandemic, sports apparel manufacturers are delivering innovative tennis designs that provide top performance features and bring fashion sustainability to the next level. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog presents the best WTA outfits launched at the 2021 Australian Open.

Photo by Getty Images



Even at the age of 39 and after 25 years on the pro circuit, Serena Williams remains the sport’s top trendsetter and a player who breaks the boundaries of tennis fashion. The American’s show-stopping Australian Open outfit was inspired by a one-legged catsuit worn by the late track star Florence Griffith Joyner, also known as Flo-Jo.

As if the asymmetrical one-piece silhouette wasn’t controversial enough, Nike reinforced the shock effect with vibrant pink and red colorblocks that Williams paired with a bold blue headband and shoes.

Photo by Getty Images



Elina Svitolina and other NikeCourt athletes take tennis style to new heights with the Spring Slam Melbourne Tank, Spring Melbourne Skirt and Spring Melbourne Jacket.

We can’t say that the NikeCourt Melbourne apparel introduced anything new to the WTA fashion scene -- asymmetry, pleats, cutouts, colorblocks, crisscross straps have all been around for a long time -- but Nike combined those design features in a fresh new way to create one of the most stunning collections of all time.

Maybe the secret is in the unusual combination of a subtle camo print, earthy tones and bright color pops that are a nod to heritage Nike All Conditions Gear line.

Photo by Getty Images



Venus Williams’ EleVen Forest Queen Skater Dress reimagines a zebra print in a striking mint colorway. The streamlined silhouette features a high-neck cut and A-line bottom. To support eco-friendliness in the fashion industry, each dress includes 12 recycled water bottles. Moreover, the fabrics and garments are created locally in the USA.

Photo by Getty Images

Garbiñe Muguruza rocks the navy adidas Prime Blue Dress, a 2-in-1 piece characteristic for its dramatic back cutout, perforated skirt and bold yellow contrasts. The design brings back the memories of the spectacular beachwear-inspired adidas jumpsuit in which Caroline Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open.

Mesh openings, strategically placed perforations and the airy mesh skirt maximize ventilation. They work alongside HEAT.RDY fabric to keep players dry and comfortable.

This top-performance dress also plays its role in adidas’ initiative to end plastic waste, as it includes upcycled plastic waste collected from beaches and coastal communities, preventing it from reaching the oceans.

Photo by Getty Images

Coco Gauff, the youngest player in this year’s Australian Open draw, is honored with custom Grand Slam looks by her apparel sponsor New Balance. The American teenager is worthy of such an investment, as her matches always attract attention. This fortnight at the Australian Open, the 16-year-old rocked a racerback dress unique for its fading stripes, orange at chest and navy at skirt. The generous lower back cutout is accentuated by contrasting edges. To match the outfit, the stylish rising WTA star painted nails on her left hand blue and right hand orange.

