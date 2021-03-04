Which doubles shot impressed you the most Down Under? It’s time to vote for your February’s Doubles Shot of the Month presented by Cambridge Global Payments.
Did Aoyama/Shibahara, Stosur/Pere, Guarachi/Krawczyk or Potapova/Blinkova hit your favorite doubles hot shot in February?
It's time for another round of voting for the latest WTA Doubles Shot of the Month presented by Cambridge Global Payments.
Revisit the nominees in the video above and cast your vote!
Double the fun 👏— wta (@WTA) March 6, 2021
Which doubles shot is your shot of the month? 🤔
Presented by @Cambridge_FX.