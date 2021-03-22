Top seed and defending champion Ashleigh Barty moved into the fourth round of the Miami Open with a straight-sets defeat of Jelena Ostapenko, while wildcard Ana Konjuh's comeback continued to light up the tournament with an upset of Iga Swiatek.

No.1 seed Ashleigh Barty extended her winning streak at the Miami Open to eight after winning a clash of former Roland Garros champions 6-3, 6-2 over Jelena Ostapenko.

The defending champion had toiled for nearly two-and-a-half hours against qualifier Kristina Kucova in her opener, needing to save a match point, but was much more solid against Ostapenko. Barty tallied nine winners to 14 unforced errors, and responded to dropping serve for the only time by reeling off the last six games of the match from 0-2 down in the second set.

"Today felt like I was a lot sharper and switched on and ready to go from the very first point," Barty said afterwards. Deploying her slice in backhand-to-backhand exchanges successfully elicited a number of errors from Ostapenko, who racked up 32 in total to 15 winners.

The Australian also came out on top of the three longest games of the match, all of which were key in terms of scoreboard momentum. Ostapenko held four break points in the very first game, but ultimately conceded it with consecutive backhand errors. She fired several stunning winners to save five set points as Barty served for the first set, only for the World No.1 to wrap up her sixth with a service winner. And having broken Barty at the start of the second set, Ostapenko netted a backhand after a two-deuce tussle for the immediate break back.

Safely into Round 4 😎



Top seed @ashbarty beats Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 and awaits the winner of Kerber vs. Azarenka!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/f9z8Ay5pMQ — wta (@WTA) March 27, 2021

"The goal today was to try to bring the tennis back to my kind of tempo and my kind of rhythm as often as possible and as quickly as possible in points," said Barty.

"She obviously has the ability to take that away from you quite quickly, particularly off serve and first shot and off her returns. So it was about being patient at times and making sure we tried our best to neutralize and then bring the game back in our favor."

Meanwhile, wildcard Ana Konjuh's comeback from her fourth elbow surgery gathered even more momentum as the Croat upset No.15 seed Iga Swiatek 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in two hours and 14 minutes.

Known for her formidable power as a teenager, Konjuh has now defeated two of the hardest hitters on the current Tour in consecutive matches, following her second-round upset of No.18 seed Madison Keys. The former World No.20 was able to soak up Swiatek's pace to create a series of winning shots from every corner of the court, striking 40 winners to the reigning Roland Garros champion's 27.

That was particularly the case in a brilliant first set in which Konjuh committed a meagre three unforced errors (out of 18 in total). Her level dipped in the second set as Swiatek fought back, but Konjuh emerged for the decider with renewed energy.

KONJUH BELIEVE IT 🙌



🇭🇷 @anakonjuh defeats Swiatek to make it back-to-back Top 20 wins and reach Round 4 in Miami!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/QqQ8NF2zML — wta (@WTA) March 27, 2021

Stepping in to attack Swiatek's serve paid dividends as Konjuh broke the Pole twice, while improved serving saw her ace count rise to 10. The World No.338 did not face a break point throughout the third set, and closed out the win with a one-two punch.

The result marks the first time Konjuh has won three consecutive WTA main draw matches since her run to the 2017 Wimbledon fourth round, and the first time she has defeated Top 20 players in back-to-back matches since beating Samantha Stosur and Elena Vesnina at Dubai 2017. Perhaps surprisingly, Konjuh had not won a main draw match in Miami prior to this year, losing her 2017 opener to Kirsten Flipkens in her only previous appearance.

Up next for Konjuh with a quarterfinal berth at stake will be the unseeded Anastasija Sevastova. The former US Open semifinalist advanced to the fourth round after No.3 seed Simona Halep withdrew due to a right shoulder injury.

"I'm very sorry I have to pull out of singles and doubles at the Miami Open, but my injury doesn't let me play here as expected," Halep said in a statement.

"I'm sad that I can't continue, I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches but unfortunately I can't. Hopefully next year I will be back healthy and better."