The top half of the draw at the Miami Open has suddenly become wide open. Here's a look at the four Round of 16 matches on the schedule.

There were seven former Grand Slam champions in the top half of the draw when play began at the Miami Open on Saturday. Only three remain.

Wildcard Ana Konjuh continued her incandescent streak, recording her second consecutive Top 20 win, a gritty 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 victory over reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek.

In two battles of former major champs, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty took down Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets, and later Saturday, Angelique Kerber fell to Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-2.

Finally Simona Halep, another former World No. 1, withdrew with a right shoulder injury.

Which means there is no shortage of opportunities for the remaining players in the four highly anticipated Round of 16 matches on Monday.

No.1 Ashleigh Barty vs. No.14 Victoria Azarenka

Last year, Barty reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, played the Qatar Total Open in February – then shut it down for the season when the Covid-19 virus took hold. She didn’t leave her native Australia for more than a year.

And now Barty says, she may be on the road for six months, at the very least.

“[Coach Craig Tyzzer]and I are ultimately prepared to stay away for the season,” Barty said after beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2. “Obviously with the quarantine laws in Australia, we do our two weeks’ quarantine in a hotel, and there is actually not a lot of space in the season to be able to do that just to get home for the two weeks. So at this stage we’re planning to be away until after the US Open and potentially right to the end of season.

2021 Miami Highlights: Azarenka books Round of 16 berth after Kerber win

“Without a doubt it was something that was new to me, new to try and wrap my head around and comprehend where we’re going to be away for such an extended period. Of course, there were tears the days leading up. There were tears when I did finally leave, and then when we left. No, but I’m certainly happy to be here now. We are in the rhythm of playing and I think being back out on court and competing is bringing a smile to my face.”

That was in evidence after her clean performance against Ostapenko.

Azarenka, too, seemed thrilled to advance. She beat Kerber – a three-time Grand Slam champion – for the ninth time in 10 tries to set up a showdown with her former doubles partner. Azarenka and Barty were a formidable doubles team in 2019, where they won the title in Rome and made the final of the US Open.

“Obviously, the pandemic and the restriction that Australia has, we haven’t seen much of Ash, so it’s a bit harder to judge where her game is at,” Azarenka said in her post-match press conference. “In Australia, she produced some incredible tennis. I mean, she’s a very talented player. I always have been a huge fan of her game and the way she plays, the way she kind of handles herself. She has a lot of variety. She has pretty much every single shot there is.

“She’s going to be a great match.”

They’ve split two career meetings, at Tokyo in 2018 and the 2019 Billie Jean King Cup.

“I know she had an exceptional year last year,” Barty said. “She’s a great friend of mine, a brilliant player and someone who I respect and look up to a lot for the way she’s handled herself throughout her career.”

Anastasija Sevastova vs. Ana Konjuh

Here’s a blast from the distant past: These two have met only once, with Sevastova taking a three-set match four years ago in Mallorca.

Konjuh has been the story of the tournament. As a 19-year-old she was ranked No. 20 in July 2017. Then a series of elbow surgeries – four, to be precise – knocked her far down the tennis ladder.

“Thankfully all of that is behind me right now,” Konjuh told reporters later. “But in those key moments where you’re sick of everything and you’re just questioning yourself like should I go back and is it worth it and whatnot, I just remembered why I started playing this sport and why I love it so much and just the feeling that I had when I was in the top and having these great results and what it meant to me.

KONJUH BELIEVE IT 🙌



“So, I decided I'm not going to stop until I do everything there is, every possibility to help me. Here we are.”

She had only one WTA main-draw match (a loss to Amanda Anisimova) coming in, but Miami’s tournament officials granted her a wildcard – and it’s paid off wildly. She beat No. 70-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the first round, then No.18 seed Madison Keys in the second. Her third-round victory over Swiatek represented her second straight Top 20 win and first three consecutive match wins since Auckland in 2017.

“Obviously [Swiatek] is a great player and great champion,” Konjuh said. “I just wanted to stay mentally in it in those key moments just to be able to, you know, produce some great shots. I did that.”

Sevastova, who received a walkover from Halep, is through to the Miami Round of 16 for the first time.

No.5 Elina Svitolina vs. No.9 Petra Kvitova

Kvitova took down No.17 Johanna Konta 6-1, 6-2 in a scant 58 minutes in the third round. Kvitova did not face a break point. Konta was looking for first back-to-back wins in 2021, and her first Top 10 win since 2019 US Open.

"I have to say that I'm very pleased how I played today, for sure," Kvitova said. "I played Jo many times, and I know how difficult it is to play her. I lost to her in Wimbledon which was very, very painful.

"I just knew what I have to play and what I can expect from her, and I tried to play pretty aggressive from the beginning and that was the key for sure from the beginning."

Svitolina dispatched No.30 Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Although Kvitova has dominated this matchup, recording a 7-2 head-to-head advantage, their most recent encounter was the 2018 WTA Finals, when Svitolina prevailed in straight sets.

"It's true that it's a pretty long time [since] we played each other, but we just had a practice here, as well. So we have been practicing a few times together.

"We know each other very well how we are playing and what the game we are using. We are not really playing a similar game, so I just will try to play my game. It's probably [the] only chance [for me] to beat her."

Svitolina is hoping to get back on track after a tough swing in Doha and Dubai, where she won only one match.

No.7 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No.19 Marketa Vondrousova

This could possibly be the closest Monday match to call.

Sabalenka took care of No.32 Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (4), 6-4.

And later, 2019 Roland Garros finalist Vondrousova upset No.11 seed Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Bencic was looking for her first Top 20 win since the 2019 WTA Finals. Vondrousova, you might recall, reached back-to-back quarterfinals at Indian Wells and Miami that same year.

The 21-year-old player from the Czech Republic scored a career-best fourth-round appearance at this year’s Australian Open and got to the quarterfinals of Miami two years ago.

Vondrousova holds a 2-1 advantage in head-to-head play, but the last match was nearly three years ago.