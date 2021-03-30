MIAMI, FL (March 31, 2021) – Jessica Pegula, the world’s 29th ranked women’s tennis player announces the launch of limited-edition digital trading cards known as non-fungible tokens (NFT’s). NFTs have exploded in popularity among investors and sports fans in recent months. Pegula is the first female athlete and first male or female professional tennis player to release her own limited-edition NFT trading cards.

“I am always looking for ways to grow the game of tennis and connect with our fans. The NFT headlines have all been about great athletes like Patrick Mahommes, Gronk, and Bryson DeChambeau. No women, and no tennis players. So, I figured, why not?”

Photo by NFT Collection

While Pegula is the first pro tennis player to have an NFT card, it’s unlikely that she will be the last. Pegula’s NFT will offer five unique versions of digital trading cards. Two of the NFT trading cards are limited edition 1 of 1, and three of the NFT trading cards will be auctioned as 1 of 3.

“This is about more than selling digital trading cards. I hope to inspire other female athletes to enter the NFT space and grow their brands. With today marking the final day of Women’s History Month, I thought the timing couldn’t be better.” Pegula said, “Because of my love for dogs, I am also going to be using proceeds from the auction to pay for the adoption costs of one dog per card through a nonprofit organization, A Lending Paw.”

The auction for the NFT’s is now open and available here. Each auction winner will receive autographed merchandise from Pegula and updates on their adopted dog.