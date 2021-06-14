Durability, stability and speed help make a great tennis player. And a great tennis player needs top-of-the-line shoes. Whose did you like best at Roland Garros?

Ashleigh Barty - Fila Axilus 2 Energized Shoes

Petra Kvitova - Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro Women's Shoes

Maria Sakkari - adidas SoleMatch Bounce Women's Shoes

Iga Swiatek - Asics Gel Resolution 8 Clay Women's Shoes

Vote Now!

WTA may receive commissions for purchases made through links in this article.