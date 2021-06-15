No.5 seed Belinda Bencic moved into the fourth grass-court final of her career after stopping Alizé Cornet in straight sets in the bett1open semifinals.

No.5 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland booked a spot in her second final of the season at the inaugural bett1open on Saturday, after moving past Alizé Cornet of France, 7-5, 6-4, in their Berlin semifinal clash.

World No.12 Bencic improved to 3-1 against Cornet after her one-hour and 47-minute victory placed her into the fourth grass-court final of her career. Bencic won the 2015 Eastbourne title for her best-ever grass-court result on tour.

Bencic, who also reached the Adelaide final earlier this year, fired 29 winners to just 19 unforced errors in her victory over World No.63 Cornet. The Swiss player converted all four of the break points she held during the match.

A bevy of deft play by both resulted in the first break of the day going to Bencic, as she broke for 3-2 with a winning pass. Cornet would rebound on return, breaking back for 4-4, but Bencic reclaimed her advantage by edging ahead 6-5 and clinching a chance to serve for the set.

That game would be a true tussle, as Bencic had to withstand four break points before advancing to her first set point. Cornet then fended off three set points before missing a return long to hand Bencic a fourth chance to close out the set. After a nearly 15-minute game, Bencic finally wrapped up the set with an error-forcing forehand.

Taking care of business 💼@BelindaBencic secures a straight-sets win over Cornet to advance into the inaugural @bett1open final! pic.twitter.com/qH2Mmwh6Ws — wta (@WTA) June 19, 2021

A love break by Bencic in the first game of the second set was echoed by Cornet further down the road, when the Frenchwoman eventually broke back at love for 4-4. But Cornet dropped serve in the very next game with three double faults, ceding a 5-4 advantage to the Swiss. Bencic made no mistake serving out the match at love to charge into another final.

Bencic now awaits the winner of the afternoon semifinal in Berlin, between No.7 seed Victoria Azarenka and qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

