Among her tidbits, Iga Swiatek focuses on teaching the technique of the kick serve and goes in depth on visualization and why it is crucial to her success.

Since taking the world by storm after her dominant run at the 2020 French Open, Iga Swiatek now turns to TopCourt to share her story and teach you the drills that helped her develop her explosive all-court game. Swiatek has dreamed of being a Grand Slam champion since first stepping foot on the grounds of Roland Garros as a junior. Now that dream has come true; you can learn to play and think like a champion, just like Iga.

What you can expect from Iga's class

Instructions: Swiatek focuses on teaching the technique of the kick serve and goes in depth on visualization and why it is crucial to her success. She shares the fundamentals behind her massive kick serve, which was such a significant weapon for her at her 2020 Roland Garros victory and helps you turn your kick serve into a weapon. She also describes the visualization techniques she utilizes for all aspects of her life, whether on center court at Roland Garros or during her everyday activities.

Drills: Swiatek shares three personally chosen custom drills that focus on handling high moon balls, getting in excellent court positioning and generating pace off of slow shots. She takes you through each of these drills in detail so you can turn your weaknesses into a strength.

Stories: In a series of eight episodes, Swiatek shares personal stories about her life. She talks in depth about her childhood goals and passions, her mental and physical journey to the pros, and the future plans for her game. In one of her stories, she describes her first match on center court at Roland Garros against Simona Halep and what she learned from that match. These stories will help you get to know Iga even more.