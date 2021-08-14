Camila Giorgi avenged a recent loss to Coco Gauff as the Italian upset the 15th-seeded teenager to enter the final four of the Omnium Banque Nationale.

Camila Giorgi knocked another seeded player out of the Omnium Banque Nationale on Friday night, as she defeated No.15 seed Coco Gauff, 6-4, 7-6(2), in their quarterfinal clash.

"I think it was a great match," Giorgi told the press, after her victory. "I think I was very consistent. It was a great level, I think."

It took an hour and 39 minutes for former Top 30 player Giorgi to oust the American teenager, extending her career-best performance in Canada. Giorgi had never reached the round of 16 at this event prior to this season.

World No.71 Giorgi has now eliminated three Top 25 players from the Montreal event this week. The hard-hitting Italian upset No.9 seed Elise Mertens in the first round and No.7 seed Petra Kvitova in the round of 16.

Vroom vroom 🏎️



#OBN21

Gauff had defeated Giorgi in straight sets in their only previous meeting, which came during the American’s run to the title on the clay courts of Parma earlier this year, in Giorgi's home country.

However, Giorgi turned the tables on the Canadian hardcourts, winning 62 percent of points off of Gauff's second serve, which led to four breaks over two close sets.

"I think it's the first time I don't have interruption," Giorgi said, regarding her strong form. "I play many, many tournaments now in this year without stopping. So I think this is the key. I didn't have [this] in other years. I think I always had some issue physically, or injury or something. So I think now I'm playing my game really."

Giorgi had Gauff on the back foot in the first few games, holding four unconverted break points on the American’s serve at 1-1, then breaking two games later to lead 3-2, after Gauff ceded the game with a double fault. Gauff was never able to fight her way back into the opening frame as Giorgi lost only four points on her serve in the first set.

Another seed out by the hands of Giorgi 😎



#OBN21

The second set was a much different story as half of the 12 games went against serve. Giorgi served for the match twice, at 5-4 and 6-5, but each time Gauff carved her way out of trouble, blunting the Giorgi power game with deft reflexes and excellent placement.

But Giorgi took control for good in the second-set tiebreak, drawing return errors from Gauff while using sterling depth on her own returns. From 1-2 down, Giorgi racked up the last six points of the encounter to earn herself another big upset in Montreal.

Next up for Giorgi will be a semifinal clash against the winner of the nightcap quarterfinal between No.13 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Jessica Pegula of the United States.

