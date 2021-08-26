Three new indoor hard court tournaments will take place this autumn: the Astana Open, Nur-Sultan in the week of September 27 and the Transylvania Open, Cluj-Napoca in the week of October 25, both at 250 level; and a WTA 125 event in Columbus, Ohio in the week of September 20.

A new WTA 125 event will be held in Columbus, Ohio the week of September 20 and played on indoor hard courts.

The week of September 27 will see the WTA Tour staged in Kazakhstan for the first time as the country’s capital Nur-Sultan will play host to the Astana Open. The tournament will be a WTA 250 level event and played on indoor hard courts.

The Tour will return to Romania during the week of October 25 as the Transylvania Open will take place in Cluj-Napoca, also at the 250 level. The event will be played on indoor hard courts, and the city recently held the successful Winners Open at the beginning of August.

The Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul will not take place in its scheduled week of September 20 and looks to operate later in the year.

The WTA Finals is currently still under review with an announcement surrounding the date and location forthcoming in the next few weeks.