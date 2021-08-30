What are your favorite WTA players sporting at the US Open? Marija Zivlak gives us an inside look at the fashions from this year.

Varsity aesthetic, vintage tennis looks, herringbone prints and items inspired by the beauty of nights in New York City define fall 2021 tennis fashion. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will show us dresses that WTA players sponsored by major sportswear manufacturers will wear at the upcoming US Open.

Nike’s 2021 US Open fashion is all about ‘80s tennis silhouettes in varsity sport primary colors. The vintage collection brings back Nike Heritage classic styles. Contrast striped trims and ribbed details add retro flair to lightweight, top-performance pieces made for tennis-specific movement.

The Nike Fall NY Slam Dress is a V-neck design with ribbed waistband and godet pleats. Striped fabric trims and the color palette of gorge green, binary blue and university gold give a retro vibe to the contemporary look.

The collection also offers a variety of tank, crew, skirt and short styles, including the Nike Fall NYC Liberty Tank, a soft cotton blend featuring a graphic of the Statue of Liberty playing tennis.

New Nike tennis shoes for women are predominantly white with color accents that match the classic varsity-styled apparel. The latest Air Zoom GP Turbo features the yellow Swoosh logo, Air Zoom Vapor Pro comes with blue accents and React Vapor NXT has green details.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka will be honored with a custom outfit. The owner of four major titles will wear a sleeveless neon yellow dress with contrast trims on the neckline and armholes.

The 23-year-old’s new Nike Air Zoom GP Turbo tennis shoes for New York feature the flags of Japan and Haiti, as references to the WTA star’s multicultural heritage.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty is celebrating Fila’s anniversary with the 110-year collection that combines the sports fashion company’s archival designs with modern top performance fabrics in the navy / white / marina blue color palette. The photo shows the Australian wearing the limited-edition Fila Racerback Tank and A-Line Skort. All pieces in the collection feature a special Fila x 110 Anniversary logo.

Fila’s leading performance tennis shoe, the Axilus 2 Energized, has been updated in a marina / navy / white style to match the apparel. This collection also includes the Tennis 88 street sneaker and Drifter Lux slide.

Karolina Pliskova will make her own fashion statement on court with the Fila Wildcard collection in a tantalizing color palette of rattan / dusk blue / stucco / black and moonlight. The standout is the Fila Wildcard Dress, an all-in-one piece that includes a matching shortie and a bra with removable pads.

Top options include a classic Wildcard Racerback Tank, High Neck Racerback Tank, the above-shown Full Coverage Tank and a Short-Sleeve Top. Each specially designed option can be paired back to one of three distinct skort options: the 12.5 inch Side Wrap Skort, the 13.5 inch Flirt Skort and the 14.5 inch Scoop Skort.

WTA players dressed in the Wildcard collection will complete their looks with this matching style of the Axilus 2 Energized women’s tennis shoe.

Players sponsored by adidas will rock herringbone-patterned apparel. The print is inspired by the outsole of the brand’s iconic Barricade shoe, the model first launched more than 20 years ago, now making its comeback after three years of absence.

Promo images show Maria Sakkari of Greece in the ambient blush version of the adidas NY Y-Back Tank, featuring contrast Y-shaped straps, and the adidas NY Print Skirt in orbit green. The high-performance apparel, designed for the summer heat, is made from absorbent fabrics that wick sweat away from athletes’ bodies and include at least 40% of recycled content as part of adidas’ continued efforts to end plastic waste.

The World No.18 Sakkari was involved in the development process of the new Barricade footwear, providing feedback to make the shoe work for contemporary demands of the game. Designed to elevate control, durability and comfort, the Barricade supports the dynamic style of modern tennis.

Asics-clad players, led by Iga Swiatek, will sport navy outfits inspired by the night lights in New York City. The Asics Fall Match Tank features a sublimated print at front, modified V-neck and elliptical cutout at upper back. The 2020 French Open champion’s Asics Fall Match Skort is an all-around pleated design with a drawcord waist tie that provides an adjustable fit.

Asics’ Gel Resolution 8 shoes will provide support, stability and comfort to Swiatek’s feet. American Jennifer Brady, another WTA star sponsored by Asics, chooses the Solution Speed FF 2 footwear.

When it comes to tennis racquets, Wilson has released special versions of the Blade 98 v8 and Clash 100, which feature a unique New York City map design. The limited-edition black and white cosmetics celebrate day and night sessions at the US Open.

The exciting tennis fortnight in New York will once again deliver a range of outfits ready to take women’s tennis fashion to the next level.

Some links in this article are affiliate links, meaning that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through those links.