NEW YORK - World No.18 Maria Sakkari ended 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu's 10-match unbeaten streak in New York in the latest finish of a women's singles match at the US Open, winning 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3 to advance to her second major quarterfinal of the season. The titanic 3 hour and 30 minute battle ended at 2:13 a.m., setting the new US Open record for the latest finish of a women's singles match. The previous record was set in 2016 by Madison Keys and Alison Riske, which ended at 1:46 a.m.

Playing for the second time this season, Andreescu and Sakkari once again locked horns in a tense duel that was decided by just a handful of points. The duo faced off in the spring in the semifinals of the Miami Open, where Andreescu prevailed in a physically grueling 7-6(7), 4-6, 7-6(4) win. That match was filled with protracted rallies and variety, and both Sakkari and Andreescu seemed committed early to make their second meeting about high-octane offense.

Aside from an exchange of breaks, the first set was dominated by the serve. Andreescu broke early and built a 3-0 lead before Sakkari pulled things level, breaking at 2-4 to get back on serve. Points were kept short as both women barrelled towards an opening tiebreak, but Andreescu was able to keep the return pressure on the Sakkari serve. Andreescu faced just two break points in the opening set, but Sakkari faced five across four different service games. The Greek saved four of them to keep Andreescu at bay.

After an electric 21-shot exchange won by Andreescu to open the tiebreak, Sakkari double-faulted to give the Canadian the mini-break at 2-0. That's all Andreescu needed, as she landed her first serve for the remainder of the tiebreak to take it 7-2 after 63 minutes. In a near-statistical dead-heat, Sakkari finished with 17 winners to 15 unforced errors, while Andreescu hit 16 winners to 16 unforced errors for the set.

Though the rallies grew more protracted in the second set, Andreescu and Sakkari continued to batter the ball to head to yet another tiebreak. Andreescu remained more successful in pressuring Sakkari's serve, earning a break point at 4-4 and two break points in the 5-5 game. Each time, Sakkari stepped up to save them, getting the better of Andreescu in two nine-shot rallies and earning a return error on another.

Turning Point: Looking to win her first tiebreak in four tries against the World No.7, Sakkari dug in her heels. After exchanging a pair of early mini-breaks, Sakkari prevailed in a 20-shot exchange to earn a 3-1 lead and was the beneficiary of two forehand unforced errors to earn set points at 6-3. Andreescu leveled to 6-6 with a miraculous hook smash that kissed the sideline, much to Sakkari's disbelief, to come within two points of the win. But the Greek rebounded immediately to close out the 86-minute set, 8-6 in the tiebreak.

Andreescu broke Sakkari immediately in the final set to 2-0, but Sakkari responded immediately with a break at love in the next game. After holding serve to 3-2, Andreescu took an off-court medical timeout and returned with her upper left leg taped. On the resumption, Sakkari fired a service winner and three clean strikes off the ground to hold at 15 and level the decider at 3-3.

With Andreescu physically struggling, Sakkari played a disciplined return game to break to 4-3. With the break in hand, Sakkari closed out the match with a break, converting on her fourth match point to advance to her first US Open quarterfinal.

Stat of the Match: Sakkari saved 8 of 12 break points in the match and finished with 46 winners to 40 unforced errors.

Next up: Sakkari will face No.4 Karolina Pliskova for a spot in her second Slam semifinal of the season. The two have split their two previous matches, which both came on the clay in Rome.

