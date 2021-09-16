Former World No.1 Simona Halep said "I do" to boyfriend Toni Iuruc in a civil ceremony in her hometown on Wednesday.

Romanian star Simona Halep certainly knows how to throw a party. The former World No.1 married her boyfriend Toni Iuruc in a civil ceremony in her hometown of Constanta on Wednesday, September 15th. The couple followed up their nuptials with a celebration with their friends and family.

The 29-year-old confirmed the wedding when she returned to Romania after her strong run to the Round of 16 at the US Open in New York.

"It's a beautiful event," Halep reportedly told reporters when she arrived home. "I am emotional. These are different emotions than winning a Grand Slam, it's the personal part, tennis remains tennis. This is an extremely important step, and I'm happy it's happening."

Halep's coach Darren Cahill confirmed the wedding on social media:

The official signing today of marriage for Simo and Toni in Romania❤️ Congratulations and big hugs to you both. An amazing couple. Have a great celebration with family and friends tonight! 🍾💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/w3tFr1oxFJ — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) September 15, 2021

On Wednesday morning, Halep posted a Mark Twain quote on Instagram and told her 1.6 million followers, "Have a beautiful day everyone." The Twain quote read, "Give every day the chance to become the most beautiful day of your life."

Based on the videos the two-time major champion posted later that night, it looks like Halep did just that.

Congratulations, Simona and Toni!