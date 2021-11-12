Anett Kontaveit defeated Karolina Pliskova for the first time in their four meetings, and her straight-set win guaranteed her a spot in the semifinals of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.

Anett Kontaveit is still unstoppable down the stretch of 2021. The No.8-seeded Estonian defeated No.3 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0, at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara to win her 12th straight match.

Kontaveit became the first player in the Guadalajara field to qualify for the semifinals with her straight-set victory over Pliskova. She is guaranteed to finish in the top two of the Teotihuacán round-robin group.

Streaks at play: Kontaveit came into this match riding a career-best 11-match winning streak, which included title runs at Moscow and Cluj-Napoca, as well as a victory in her first round-robin match this week over reigning Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova.

However, Pliskova came into the clash with a 3-0 head-to-head record against Kontaveit, so something had to yield in this battle.

As it has been for much of the tail end of this year, Kontaveit had the last word, beating Pliskova for the first time in their four meetings. Kontaveit is now 28-2 across her final eight tournaments of this season, and she owns a tour-leading 38 match-wins on hardcourts this year.

The winning streak continues! 🌟



🇪🇪 Anett Kontaveit defeats Pliskova in straight sets 6-4, 6-0. She advances to the @WTAFinals semifinals! 🔥

Stat corner: It took Kontaveit only 57 minutes to collect her second win of the week and seal a spot in the semifinals, in her WTA Finals debut. Kontaveit won 24 of her 29 first-service points (83 percent) and fired six aces to storm to victory.

Pliskova, who is making her fifth straight appearance at the WTA Finals, was unable to convert any of her three break points (which all came in a single game). The Czech leads the tour in aces this season, but she only had four in this match, and won just 63 percent of her first-service points.

Key moments: Kontaveit was the first player in danger on serve, as she faced three break points at 1-1. However, the Estonian continued to play her best tennis with her back against the wall, powering her way out of trouble to stay on serve.

With that peril behind her, Kontaveit zipped through her next few service games to lead 5-4. She then used blistering backhands to garner her first break point of the day, which doubled as set point. There, Kontaveit prevailed in a stirring rally, ending it with a putaway in the forecourt to claim the one-set lead.

Anett Kontaveit keeps rolling.



The Estonian wins the last 8 games to defeat Karolina Pliskova 64 60 to go 2-0 and become the 1st qualifier out of the Teotihuacán group.



12 consecutive wins for the No.8 seed and 1st win over Pliskova in 4 tries.

Kontaveit had been 40-2 in matches this year when she won the first set, and that pattern persisted with ease in Guadalajara as she dominated the second set. An ace grabbed her the opening game of the set, and she followed with a break in the very next game via a forehand winner.

All told, Kontaveit ran away with the last eight games of the affair to collect a dominant victory and book her spot in the semifinals of the prestigious year-ending championships.

