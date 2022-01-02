Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will face Alizé Cornet in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set 1.

The draws for the Melbourne Summer Set have been released, where reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and former No.1 Simona Halep are set to start their 2022 seasons.

The Melbourne Summer Set is comprised of two simultaneous WTA 250 events held at Melbourne Park.

For the complete draw for Melbourne Summer Set 1 click here. For Melbourne Summer Set 2, click here.

Osaka and Halep are the top two seeds at the Melbourne Summer Set 1. Top seed Osaka will begin her 2022 campaign against France's Alizé Cornet with the winner to face either Petra Martic or Maryna Zanevska. No.2 seed Halep will face a qualifier in the first round.

Seeded No.5, Russia's Liudmila Samsonova has been drawn into Osaka's quarter. A hero for her country at the Billie Jean King Cup in November, Samsonova will face Germany's Andrea Petkovic in the first round.

Main draw at the Melbourne Sumemr Set 2 (WTA 250) where Jessica Pegula and Elise Mertens are the top seeds.



World No.18 Jessica Pegula leads the field at the Melbourne Summer Set 2 alongside Belgium's Elise Mertens. Top-seeded Pegula will begin her 2022 campaign against Irina-Camela Begu. No.2 seed Mertens opens against a qualifier in the first round.

Melbourne 2 also features Russia's Daria Kasatkina, Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo and a bevy of surging young players, such as Denmark's 19-year-old phenom Clara Tauson, Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, and America's Amanda Anisimova.

Also playing in Melbourne 2 is 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur, who announced that the Australian Open would be her final singles appearance. The Australian wildcard, now ranked No.382 in singles, will face a qualifier in the first round.

Main draw play at both tournaments begins on Tuesday, Jan. 4.