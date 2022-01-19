Paula Badosa and two-time champion Victoria Azarenka picked up simultaneous swift victories to reach the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Badosa of Spain cruised past Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena in an hour and 11 minutes. Badosa is currently on a seven-match winning streak, having claimed her third career WTA singles title last week in Sydney.

Fast facts: Badosa had not reached the third round of the Australian Open in her three previous main-draw showings. In fact, she had never won back-to-back matches on Australian soil before her title run in Sydney last week.

But at a career-high ranking of World No.6, Badosa broke new ground in Melbourne Park with her dominant display against World No.111 Trevisan. Badosa slammed five aces, won 80 percent of her first-service points, and was never broken in the affair.

Trevisan's best Grand Slam performance by far also occurred when she was a qualifier. At 2020 Roland Garros, after surviving three rounds to make it into the main draw, the Italian reached the quarterfinals, garnering a Top 10 win over Kiki Bertens en route.

Trevisan was unable to collect her second career Top 10 win over Badosa in Melbourne, although reaching the second round is still a career-best Australian Open result for the 28-year-old.

Match moments: Trevisan came closest to getting on the board in the first set at 4-0, when she pulled back to deuce from double break point down. But Badosa blasted a winning backhand to obtain a third chance, where Trevisan double faulted. Badosa easily served out the bagel from there.

Trevisan at last put a tally in her favor when she saved multiple break points and held in the opening game of the second set, letting out a "Si!" after she claimed the game. The Italian maintained parity with Badosa in the rallies until 2-2, where the 8th seed broke to take charge for good.

Badosa was untested afterwards, dictating the majority of the points with power from both wings, and she broke Trevisan at love in the final game to seal victory. Badosa finished the encounter with four more winners and half as many unforced errors as Trevisan.

Next up: Badosa will next face Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk in the third round. The 19-year-old beat No.32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 7-6(5), 6-3 in just under two hours. Kostyuk is now 2-1 against Sorribes Tormo.

Kostyuk won the Australian Open junior title in 2017 and reached the third round of the main draw in Melbourne the very next year at age 15. But Badosa knocked Kostyuk out in Australian Open qualifying the year after that, which is their only prior meeting.

No.24 seed Azarenka, who won the Australian Open title twice consecutively in 2012 and 2013, stormed past Jil Teichmann 6-1, 6-2. Former World No.1 Azarenka is into the third round in Melbourne for the 11th time, but her first trip this far since her quarterfinal run in 2016.

Azarenka of Belarus needed just an hour and 12 minutes to defeat Switzerland's Teichmann, who is the highest-ranked unseeded player in the draw at World No.34.

Left-handed Teichmann is currently at her career-high ranking, bolstered by a run to her first WTA 1000 final last season in Cincinnati. But Teichmann was undone by Azarenka, and the Swiss player is still searching for her first third-round showing at a Grand Slam event.

Both players won roughly three-quarters of their first-service points, but Azarenka dominated when returning the Teichmann second-service, where the Belarusian claimed a whopping 79 percent of points (19-for 24).

With persistent depth and pinpoint hitting, Azarenka displayed vintage form as she converted all four of her break points while boldly saving all of the five break points she faced.

