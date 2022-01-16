Heading into the Australian Open, a handful of players made notable leaps in this weeks rankings, including Sydney winner Paula Badosa and Adelaide champ Madison Keys.

Following two events last week, here are the notable updates in the latest rankings:

Badosa rises to career-high

Following her title run at the Sydney Tennis Classic, Paula Badosa climbs to a career-high ranking of No.6 in singles this week.

Since starting the 2021 season ranked No.70, Badosa, 24, has posted a 48-18 record (entering the Australian Open). In addition to winning the title last week, she also won titles at Belgrade and Indian Wells last year, while reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and qualifying for the WTA Finals.

With Badosa’s climb, Spain has two women in the Top 6 of the WTA Rankings for the first time since the week of March 21, 2016. Garbiñe Muguruza is currently ranked No.3.

All-American final in Adelaide provides rankings boost

Last week in Adelaide, Madison Keys won her sixth career singles title, her first title since winning Cincinnati in 2019. Keys' ranking jumped 36 spots this week, moving from No.87 to No.51.

Keys defeated fellow American Alison Riske in the championship match. For Riske, it was her second final appearance in her past three events (and 12th final of her career). Riske moves up 11 spots, from No.57 to No.46 and returns to the Top 50.

Other notable rankings movements