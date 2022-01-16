Following two events last week, here are the notable updates in the latest rankings:
Badosa rises to career-high
Following her title run at the Sydney Tennis Classic, Paula Badosa climbs to a career-high ranking of No.6 in singles this week.
Since starting the 2021 season ranked No.70, Badosa, 24, has posted a 48-18 record (entering the Australian Open). In addition to winning the title last week, she also won titles at Belgrade and Indian Wells last year, while reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and qualifying for the WTA Finals.
With Badosa’s climb, Spain has two women in the Top 6 of the WTA Rankings for the first time since the week of March 21, 2016. Garbiñe Muguruza is currently ranked No.3.
All-American final in Adelaide provides rankings boost
Last week in Adelaide, Madison Keys won her sixth career singles title, her first title since winning Cincinnati in 2019. Keys' ranking jumped 36 spots this week, moving from No.87 to No.51.
Keys defeated fellow American Alison Riske in the championship match. For Riske, it was her second final appearance in her past three events (and 12th final of her career). Riske moves up 11 spots, from No.57 to No.46 and returns to the Top 50.
Other notable rankings movements
- Rebecca Peterson reached the main draw via qualifying last week at Adelaide International 2, a WTA 250 level tournament. She defeated top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the first round before falling to Madison Brengle. With 48 additional rankings points, Peterson improves 11 spots, from No.93 to No.82.
- France’s Oceane Dodin reached the main draw as a lucky loser last week in Sydney. She took advantage of the opportunity by defeating Giuliana Olmos in the opening round. Dodin moves up 11 spots, from No.96 to No.85.
- This week ranking points from the following tournaments dropped off: 2021 Abu Dhabi, 2020 Adelaide, 2020 Hobart and the series of WTA 500 events staged in Melbourne in 2021 – Yarra Valley, Gippsland Trophy and Grampians Trophy. Some of the notable rankings drops include Kaia Kanepi, who fell 44 spots (No.71 to No.115), Heather Watson, down 20 spots (No.74 to No.94) and Serena Williams (No.47 to No.59).