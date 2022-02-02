Ashleigh Barty has been nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, and Emma Raducanu has been nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year.

Wimbledon and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty has been nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year.

World No.1 Barty captured her second Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon last year, and her third last week in Melbourne. She became the first home winner of the Australian Open women's singles title since Chris O'Neil in 1978, and did so without dropping a set over the fortnight.

Read more: Champions Corner: Barty eyes the next chapter after 'full-circle' win | A round-by-round look at Barty's run to the Australian Open title

Raducanu made history with a fairytale run in New York last September. As an 18-year-old ranked No.150, she became the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam title. It was the Briton's US Open debut, and only the fourth Tour-level main draw that she had contested. This time last year, she was ranked No.347; this week, she has risen to a career high of No.13.

Read more: Champions Corner: What's next for Raducanu?

The Laureus World Sports Awards were first presented in 2000. Three WTA players have previously been named World Sportswoman of the Year: Serena Williams (2003, 2010, 2016, 2018), Justine Henin (2008) and Naomi Osaka (2021). Two WTA players have won the World Breakthrough award before, Amélie Mauresmo (2007) and Osaka (2019).

Photo by Getty Images

Additionally, nominations for World Sportswoman of the Year have been received by Lindsay Davenport (2000), Venus Williams (2001, 2002, 2009), Serena Williams (2004, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015), Henin (2004, 2007), Maria Sharapova (2005, 2007), Kim Clijsters (2006, 2011), Mauresmo (2007), Caroline Wozniacki (2011), Petra Kvitova (2012), Li Na (2015), Angelique Kerber (2017, 2019), Garbiñe Muguruza (2018), Simona Halep (2019) and Osaka (2020).

Previous WTA nominations for World Breakthrough of the Year were received by Serena Williams (2000), Henin (2002), Clijsters (2002), Daniela Hantuchova (2003), Sharapova (2004), Svetlana Kuznetsova (2005), Ana Ivanovic (2009), Kvitova (2012), Li (2012), Jelena Ostapenko (2018), Coco Gauff (2020) and Iga Swiatek (2021).

The other 2022 nominees for World Sportswoman of the Year alongside Barty are sprinters Allyson Felix and Elaine Thompson-Herah, swimmers Katie Ledecky and Emma McKeon, and footballer Alexia Putellas. The other 2022 nominees for World Breakthrough of the Year alongside Raducanu are ATP World No.2 and fellow US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, footballer Pedri González, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas and swimmer Ariarne Titmus.