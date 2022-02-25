Victoria Azarenka joins TopCourt and shares her fighting spirit with you, giving you the tools to persevere through adversity and reach your potential on and off the court.

As a former World No. 1, two-Time Grand Slam champion, and Olympic Gold medalist, Victoria Azarenka knows how to set goals and surpasses them no matter the obstacles in her way.

Now, Azarenka joins TopCourt and shares her fighting spirit with you, giving you the tools to persevere through adversity and reach your potential on and off the court. In her new class, she takes you inside her mind thinking back to the most significant moments of her career and teaches you how to master the shots that got her there.

Here's what you can learn from Azarenka's TopCourt class:

Technique: Azarenka has one of the most lethal down-the-lines backhands on the WTA Tour, and the shot has been a pillar of her game throughout her entire career. Her TopCourt class takes you through the technical and fundamental keys to a successful backhand and demonstrates how you can hit one like hers.

Another aspect of Azarenka's offensive style of play is her point-ending swinging volleys. Step-by-step, she gives you the key areas to focus on and improve your swinging volleys and the technique needed to find consistency and power to execute your shots.

Drills: In her TopCourt class, Azarenka coaches four drills that have helped build her assertive and aggressive weapons, the backhand down-the-line and the swinging volley. Azarenka shares patterns that have helped her master her skills through two drills. Coaching "The Court Opener," she takes you through a progressive pattern that will help you open up the court on your backhand side.

Azarenka also breaks down the difference between waiting for the ball to come to you and stepping into the court by taking the ball early. In her "Cut Off BH Down-the-Line” drill, she shows you how to get comfortable stepping into the backhand by taking even more time away from your opponent. In two additional, comprehensive on-court drills, Azarenka shares how to master your swinging volleys.

In the "Swing Volley Movement," she teaches you how to move efficiently and effectively to always find your swinging volley with great footwork and optimal positioning.

In the "Continuous Swing Volley" drill, Azarenka shows you one of her favorite exercises to get you comfortable hitting a swinging volley from any position on the court while emphasizing transferring your body weight through the shot.

Stories: In a series of 10 “Episodes,” the Belarus native gives you an inside look into her perspective and journey in tennis. She reminisces about her childhood and how she seized every opportunity that came her way as a young girl. Her losses were few and far between as a standout junior, and she quickly learned that to be successful as a professional, she would need to fight and claw for every point.

Tennis was the opportunity for Azarenka to build a better life for herself and her family, which ultimately drove her desire to succeed, and she candidly shares her advice on staying motivated and achieving your goals. Azarenka opens up about confidence and shares how you can build belief in yourself and your game no matter the circumstance.

She also talks about the importance of thinking on your toes, taking each point at a time and successfully adapting to on-court momentum shifts. As a mother, Azarenka has learned to balance motherhood with her career on tour and continues to chase her dreams. Tennis is a selfish sport, but that perspective changes when your priorities change through motherhood.

What's most important to Azarenka is her actions off the court. Results often do not tell the whole story in any athlete's career. The moments out of the spotlight make the most significant impact and shape historical achievements, and she is here to tell her complete perspective.