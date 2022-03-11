Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu emerged as a victor at the BNP Paribas Open for the first time, defeating former Top 5 player Caroline Garcia in three sets.

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu picked up her first career victory at the BNP Paribas Open, overcoming former World No.4 Caroline Garcia 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 to advance into the third round.

In the first career meeting between the two, No.11 seed Raducanu of Great Britain held off France's Garcia in an hour and 31 minutes, setting up a third-round clash with Petra Martic of Croatia.

More from Friday: Halep, Swiatek battle into Round 3 in Indian Wells

Back to winning ways: Raducanu, who pulled off a stunning run to her first Grand Slam title as a qualifier in New York last season, lost in her BNP Paribas Open tournament debut last October, when she fell to then-World No.100 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round after a first-round bye.

Raducanu, 19, had only won one match this season coming into the desert, while suffering three 2022 defeats. However, the Brit showed excellent form in the first and third sets against Garcia to pick up her second match-win of season.

By the numbers: In only her 11th career main draw at tour-level, Raducanu pulled off the three-set victory by converting four of her seven break points. Raducanu also won 70 percent of her first-service points, while Garcia only won 55 percent of points behind her first delivery.

Garcia, currently ranked No.66, reached the Sydney quarterfinals earlier this season and the Lyon semifinals in her most recent event. But she was unable to complete the upset of Raducanu, and the Frenchwoman has now lost her last 12 matches against Top 20 opposition.

Key moments: Raducanu charged through the opening frame, saving all four break points she faced in that set. But Garcia came back from an early break down in the second set, winning entertaining rallies on game points down the stretch to level the clash.

However, Raducanu regrouped in the decider, triumphing in a gripping rally on break point to take an early 2-0 lead. Raducanu notched an easy break to take full command at 5-1, and the British teen stylishly served out the match at love to grab the win.

Tauson grabs third-round spot in tournament debut

Another 19-year-old, Clara Tauson of Denmark, joined Raducanu in the third round. In her BNP Paribas Open debut, No.29 seed Tauson eased past Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 36 minutes.

Haddad Maia is having a strong season in all disciplines, coming off of a run to the Monterrey semifinals in singles, and reaching her maiden Grand Slam final in women's doubles at this year's Australian Open.

However, powerful Dane Tauson had the Brazilian's number in their first meeting, winning 82 percent of her first-serve points and breaking serve six times. Haddad Maia was also undone by nine double faults.

Tauson will now face No.3 seed Iga Swiatek in an eye-catching third-rounder. It will be the first meeting between the two rising stars.

More to come....