The ITF has announced the team nominations for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in April, where seven major champions are set to take the court.

World No.4 Iga Swiatek, No.7 Paula Badosa, and US Open champion Emma Raducanu are among the star-studded lineup at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, which are set to take place on April 15-16.

The ITF announced the team nominations for the qualifying event, which includes seven major champions in the mix. Along with Swiatek and Raducanu, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Garbiñe Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko, and Sloane Stephens will are set to represent their respective countries in hopes of advancing to the Billie Jean King Cup finals in November at the O2 Arena in Prague. Australia, Belgium, Slovakia, and Switzerland have already qualified for the finals.

The Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers has the potential of producing a number of blockbuster ties.

The United States is the most successful country in the Billie Jean King Cup, having won the competition 18 times, most recently in 2018. Led by Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, No.19 Jessica Pegula, and 2017 US Open champion Stephens, the Americans will host Ukraine in Asheville, North Carolina. Ukraine will be counting on former World No.3 Elina Svitolina and 19-year-old talent Marta Kostyuk in singles, with the experienced doubles team of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok playing a key role.

The Czech Republic, led by 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova, will host Great Britain, where 19-year-old Raducanu is set to make her Billie Jean King Cup debut. The 11-time champion Czechs have chosen to host the tie on outdoor clay in Prague.

Led by 20-year-old Swiatek, Poland will host Halep's Romanian team on indoor hardcourts in Radom, Poland, where a rematch of the Indian Wells semifinal between the two could be in the cards.

Rounding out the ties: US Open finalist and World No.31 Leylah Fernandez will lead the Canadian team in a home tie in Vancouver against Dubai champion Jelena Ostapenko's Latvian squad, Montreal champion Camila Giorgi will lead the Italian squad at home against Alizé Cornet and Caroline Garcia's French team, Spain will send a loaded team featuring Badosa, Mugurusa, and Sara Sorribes Tormo to the Netherlands to play on indoor clay, and Germany will head to Kazakhstan to face a tough team led by No.20 Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva.

Each qualifying tie consists of two singles matches on the first day of play (when each nation’s No.1 singles player competes against the opposition’s No.2 player), followed by two singles matches (No.1 v. No.1 then No.2 v. No.2) and a doubles match on the second day. The team with the higher aggregate score will advance to the finals.

Full team nominations:

ITALY v FRANCE

Venue: Tennis Club Alghero, Alghero SS, ITA

Surface: hard – outdoor

Head-to-head: France lead 8-3



Italy

Camila Giorgi

Jasmine Paolini

Martina Trevisan

Lucia Bronzetti

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Captain: Tathiana Garbin



France

Alize Cornet

Caroline Garcia

Clara Burel

Kristina Mladenovic

Captain: Julien Benneteau

USA v UKRAINE

Venue: Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, USA

Surface: hard – indoor

Head-to-head: USA lead 1-0

USA

Danielle Collins

Jessica Pegula

Sloane Stephens

Shelby Rogers

Desirae Krawczyk

Captain: Kathy Rinaldi



Ukraine

Elina Svitolina

Marta Kostyuk

Katarina Zavatska

Lyudmyla Kichenok

Nadiia Kichenok

Captain: Olga Savchuk

CZECH REPUBLIC v GREAT BRITAIN

Venue: Tennis Club I.CLTK Prague, Prague, CZE

Surface: clay – outdoor

Head-to-head: tied 3-3 (including meetings between Czechoslovakia and Great Britain)



Czech Republic

Marketa Vondrousova

Tereza Martincova

Katerina Siniakova

Karolina Muchova

Captain: Petr Pala



Great Britain

Emma Raducanu

Harriet Dart

Katie Swan

Sonay Kartal

Captain: Anne Keothavong

KAZAKHSTAN v GERMANY

Venue: National Tennis Centre, Nur-Sultan, KAZ

Surface: clay – indoor

Head-to-head: first meeting

Kazakhstan

Elena Rybakina

Yulia Putintseva

Zarina Diyas

Anna Danilina

Zhibek Kulambayeva

Captain: Yaroslava Shvedova



Germany

Angelique Kerber

Andrea Petkovic

Jule Niemeier

Anna-Lena Friedsam

Laura Siegemund

Captain: Rainer Schuettler

Are you ready for this? 🍿 @leylahfernandez 🔜🔥 pic.twitter.com/IAXrqikQaW — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) March 18, 2022

CANADA v LATVIA

Venue: Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, CAN

Surface: hard – indoor

Head-to-head: first meeting



Canada

Leylah Fernandez

Rebecca Marino

Carol Zhao

Francoise Abanda

Gabriela Dabrowski

Captain: Heidi El Tabakh



Latvia

Jelena Ostapenko

Daniela Vismane

Diana Marcinkevica

Darja Semenistaja

Captain: Adrians Zguns

NETHERLANDS v SPAIN

Venue: Maaspoort Sports & Events, s-Hertogenbosch, NED

Surface: clay – indoor

Head-to-head: Spain lead 3-0

Netherlands

Arantxa Rus

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove

Arianne Hartono

Demi Schuurs

Captain: Elise Tamaela



Spain

Paula Badosa

Garbine Muguruza

Sara Sorribes Tormo

Nuria Parrizas-Diaz

Rebeka Masarova

Captain: Anabel Medina Garrigues

POLAND v ROMANIA

Venue: Radomskie Centrum Sportu, Radom, POL

Surface: hard – indoor

Head-to-head: Poland lead 4-2

Poland

Iga Swiatek

Magda Linette

Magdalena Frech

Maja Chwalinska

Alicja Rosolska

Captain: Dawid Celt



Romania

Simona Halep

Elena Gabriela Ruse

Irina-Camelia Begu

Monica Niculescu

Captain: Horia Tecau