World No.4 Iga Swiatek, No.7 Paula Badosa, and US Open champion Emma Raducanu are among the star-studded lineup at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, which are set to take place on April 15-16.
The ITF announced the team nominations for the qualifying event, which includes seven major champions in the mix. Along with Swiatek and Raducanu, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Garbiñe Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko, and Sloane Stephens will are set to represent their respective countries in hopes of advancing to the Billie Jean King Cup finals in November at the O2 Arena in Prague. Australia, Belgium, Slovakia, and Switzerland have already qualified for the finals.
The Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers has the potential of producing a number of blockbuster ties.
The United States is the most successful country in the Billie Jean King Cup, having won the competition 18 times, most recently in 2018. Led by Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, No.19 Jessica Pegula, and 2017 US Open champion Stephens, the Americans will host Ukraine in Asheville, North Carolina. Ukraine will be counting on former World No.3 Elina Svitolina and 19-year-old talent Marta Kostyuk in singles, with the experienced doubles team of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok playing a key role.
The Czech Republic, led by 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova, will host Great Britain, where 19-year-old Raducanu is set to make her Billie Jean King Cup debut. The 11-time champion Czechs have chosen to host the tie on outdoor clay in Prague.
Led by 20-year-old Swiatek, Poland will host Halep's Romanian team on indoor hardcourts in Radom, Poland, where a rematch of the Indian Wells semifinal between the two could be in the cards.
Rounding out the ties: US Open finalist and World No.31 Leylah Fernandez will lead the Canadian team in a home tie in Vancouver against Dubai champion Jelena Ostapenko's Latvian squad, Montreal champion Camila Giorgi will lead the Italian squad at home against Alizé Cornet and Caroline Garcia's French team, Spain will send a loaded team featuring Badosa, Mugurusa, and Sara Sorribes Tormo to the Netherlands to play on indoor clay, and Germany will head to Kazakhstan to face a tough team led by No.20 Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva.
Each qualifying tie consists of two singles matches on the first day of play (when each nation’s No.1 singles player competes against the opposition’s No.2 player), followed by two singles matches (No.1 v. No.1 then No.2 v. No.2) and a doubles match on the second day. The team with the higher aggregate score will advance to the finals.
Full team nominations:
ITALY v FRANCE
Venue: Tennis Club Alghero, Alghero SS, ITA
Surface: hard – outdoor
Head-to-head: France lead 8-3
Italy
Camila Giorgi
Jasmine Paolini
Martina Trevisan
Lucia Bronzetti
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Captain: Tathiana Garbin
France
Alize Cornet
Caroline Garcia
Clara Burel
Kristina Mladenovic
Captain: Julien Benneteau
USA v UKRAINE
Venue: Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, USA
Surface: hard – indoor
Head-to-head: USA lead 1-0
USA
Danielle Collins
Jessica Pegula
Sloane Stephens
Shelby Rogers
Desirae Krawczyk
Captain: Kathy Rinaldi
Ukraine
Elina Svitolina
Marta Kostyuk
Katarina Zavatska
Lyudmyla Kichenok
Nadiia Kichenok
Captain: Olga Savchuk
CZECH REPUBLIC v GREAT BRITAIN
Venue: Tennis Club I.CLTK Prague, Prague, CZE
Surface: clay – outdoor
Head-to-head: tied 3-3 (including meetings between Czechoslovakia and Great Britain)
Czech Republic
Marketa Vondrousova
Tereza Martincova
Katerina Siniakova
Karolina Muchova
Captain: Petr Pala
Great Britain
Emma Raducanu
Harriet Dart
Katie Swan
Sonay Kartal
Captain: Anne Keothavong
KAZAKHSTAN v GERMANY
Venue: National Tennis Centre, Nur-Sultan, KAZ
Surface: clay – indoor
Head-to-head: first meeting
Kazakhstan
Elena Rybakina
Yulia Putintseva
Zarina Diyas
Anna Danilina
Zhibek Kulambayeva
Captain: Yaroslava Shvedova
Germany
Angelique Kerber
Andrea Petkovic
Jule Niemeier
Anna-Lena Friedsam
Laura Siegemund
Captain: Rainer Schuettler
CANADA v LATVIA
Venue: Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, CAN
Surface: hard – indoor
Head-to-head: first meeting
Canada
Leylah Fernandez
Rebecca Marino
Carol Zhao
Francoise Abanda
Gabriela Dabrowski
Captain: Heidi El Tabakh
Latvia
Jelena Ostapenko
Daniela Vismane
Diana Marcinkevica
Darja Semenistaja
Captain: Adrians Zguns
NETHERLANDS v SPAIN
Venue: Maaspoort Sports & Events, s-Hertogenbosch, NED
Surface: clay – indoor
Head-to-head: Spain lead 3-0
Netherlands
Arantxa Rus
Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove
Arianne Hartono
Demi Schuurs
Captain: Elise Tamaela
Spain
Paula Badosa
Garbine Muguruza
Sara Sorribes Tormo
Nuria Parrizas-Diaz
Rebeka Masarova
Captain: Anabel Medina Garrigues
POLAND v ROMANIA
Venue: Radomskie Centrum Sportu, Radom, POL
Surface: hard – indoor
Head-to-head: Poland lead 4-2
Poland
Iga Swiatek
Magda Linette
Magdalena Frech
Maja Chwalinska
Alicja Rosolska
Captain: Dawid Celt
Romania
Simona Halep
Elena Gabriela Ruse
Irina-Camelia Begu
Monica Niculescu
Captain: Horia Tecau
