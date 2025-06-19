Sabalenka returns to winning ways with two-day victory in Berlin

Aryna Sabalenka came from a break down in the second set to complete her Berlin Tennis Open second-round win over Rebeka Masarova, which had been delayed overnight. Earlier, Marketa Vondrousova set a rematch of the 2023 Wimbledon final against Ons Jabeur after defeating Diana Shnaider in three sets.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was forced to navigate some bumps in the road in her first match since losing the Roland Garros final to Coco Gauff two weeks ago.

However, the top seed at the Berlin Tennis Open weathered an overnight delay after the first set, then came from 4-2 down in the second to defeat big-serving qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals. Sabalenka advances to the last eight in Berlin for the second year running, and will next face either 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina or qualifier Katerina Siniakova.

Wednesday's first set was tougher than the scoreline suggests, but Sabalenka delivered clutch play to save all six break points she faced. But on Thursday's resumption, Masarova's blend of powerful serving and soft hands at net began to pay scoreboard dividends. The Spaniard broke Sabalenka for the first time immediately, then saved four break points to advance to a 3-1 lead.

Even after Sabalenka broke back courtesy of a fine stretch volley winner for 4-4, Masarova -- who was seeking her second career Top 10 win -- proved hard to put away. The World No. 112 came through four deuces to hold for 5-5, then pegged Sabalenka back from 4-1 down in the tiebreak. Sabalenka had to find three of her hardest, most accurately struck forehand winners of the match to stay ahead, and converted her third match point as Masarova netted a short forehand.

Earlier, another former Wimbledon winner also booked her place in the quarterfinals. Marketa Vondrousova set a rematch of the 2023 Wimbledon final against Ons Jabeur after overcoming Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 in 2 hours and 20 minutes.

The Czech recovered after losing a 3-0 second-set lead, and coming within two points of victory at 6-5. Vondrousova's rallying became overly passive in the second set, and Shnaider took full advantage to impose her heavy hitting on the match -- with consecutive bruising forehand winners down the line in the tiebreak providing particular highlights. However, she was able to reassert herself in the decider, striking out aggressively on a series of left-handed forehands to regain the advantage.

More to come...