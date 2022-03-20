The Chinese team of Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan join the WTA Insider Podcast to reflect on their surprising run to the BNP Paribas Open title.

Indian Wells, Calif. -- Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan found out 30 minutes before the draw that they would be able to play the BNP Paribas Open. Less than two weeks later, the Chinese duo won their first team title and the biggest titles of their respective careers, defeating Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara 7-5, 7-6(4) in Saturday's final.

"It's not our first tournament together, but hopefully not the last one," Xu told reporters after the win. "Hopefully we will [keep playing together]because we're still trying to catch up the ranking now. We're trying to get in for all the tournaments we can."

Xu and Yang joined the WTA Insider Podcast after their triumph to talk about their luck of the draw, how they plan to celebrate, and they plan to target next.

WTA Insider: You were the last team into the doubles draw after Barbora Krejcikova withdrew. How worried were you that you wouldn't get into the draw?

Xu: We were actually practicing every day and still hoping that we get a chance to get in. I think we knew we were going to get lucky.

Yang: I was ready to be here to practice for two weeks. I hoped we would get in. Then the last day, about half an hour before, they withdrew. One hour before I didn't think we would get in. It's a surprise for us. It's pretty lucky but we were excited for the matches.

WTA Insider: Did you feel more relaxed when you got into the draw or did you feel more pressure to take advantage of the opportunity?

Xu: I think I actually felt the opposite. I felt motivated, but pressure. But I'm glad that I took it well.

Yang: For the first match I was really excited because we got in and we had a chance. Before, our ranking before the tournament was a little bit low. But I just kept focused on doing the best for myself.

WTA Insider: Xu Yifan, you've made the semifinals here twice with Gaby Dabrowski. What does it mean to you to finally get the trophy?

Xu: It means a lot to me because it's just a different feeling. I was here a few times and at other tournaments as well. I was trying to break my losing record, but also not to put too much pressure on it.

WTA Insider: How about you, Yang Zhaoxuan? It looked like you were overwhelmed based on your reaction at match point.

Yang: I felt like it's a dream come true. It's unbelievable what we did this week. Working hard and we did a good job every day. Now it's a really relaxed feeling. I know the tournament is over and I am the champion.

WTA Insider: What does this win mean to you?

Yang: Prize money (laughs). Sometimes my friend texts me, you made the semifinals, how much do you for prize money? You made the final? How much do you get? Every day.

WTA Insider: There's a lot of good shopping in Indian Wells. Do you plan to go to the shops here?

Xu: Outlets.

Yang: No! We are the champions! Maybe we go to the regular store (laughs).

WTA Insider: How much does this title change your perspective on the rest of your seasons?

Xu: We have a great chance to play the WTA Finals maybe. But I will celebrate today or tomorrow, but tomorrow is another. We have to keep doing what we have been doing. Practice every day and focus on what we have to do. And to enjoy as much as we can.

WTA Insider: Xu Yifan, how do you plan to celebrate?

Xu: For me, coffee (laughs). I like visiting different coffee shops. I also enjoy walking and hiking somewhere.