Unseeded Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan won their first Hologic WTA Tour title as a team at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday, edging past No.7 seeds Asia Muhammad of the United States and Ena Shibahara of Japan, 7-5, 7-6(4) to capture the doubles championship.

Xu and Yang, both of China, battled through two very close sets to claim the victory at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells after an hour and 43 minutes.

Best team result: Xu and Yang paired up for the first time last season and were teammates at last year's Olympics, where they fell in the second round to Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders.

Xu and Yang made the doubles final in Dubai last season and two additional semifinals earlier this year, but this marks the first time they have captured a trophy as a team.

Zhaoxuan Yang and @XuYifan88 secure the @BNPPARIBASOPEN trophy after a fantastic run in the desert! pic.twitter.com/XaFHTxvLKo — wta (@WTA) March 19, 2022

For Xu, a former WTA Doubles World No.7, it is her 11th Hologic WTA Tour doubles title overall, and her second at WTA 1000-level following 2017 Miami (with Gabriela Dabrowski).

This is Yang's 5th career doubles title at tour-level, and the biggest of her career as she earns her first WTA 1000 title.

Incredible Muhammad run closes: Muhammad's outstanding winning streak in both singles and doubles came to an end with the narrow defeat. Muhammad had won a combined 27 consecutive matches in singles and doubles across all levels.

Muhammad's doubles streak ends at 12 straight, but her 15-match singles streak is still alive. The American has won three consecutive ITF Challenger events in singles, all in Australia last month.

