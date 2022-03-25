The 45th edition of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix features yet another outstanding entry list, which includes 8 of the Top 10 and 17 of the Top 20 overall.

Eight of the World's Top 10 including six major champions are on the entry list for the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, a WTA 500 event held on indoor clay in Stuttgart from April 18-24.

Led by World No.2 and Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek, Greece's Maria Sakkari, reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, and last year's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka, this year's Stuttgart field has a ranking cut-off at No.30 and includes a total of 17 of the current Top 20. Spain's Paula Badosa, Anett Kontaveit, Karolina Pliskova, and Ons Jabeur round out the Top 10 entries.

The 45th edition of the storied event also features German No.1 and two-time champion Angelique Kerber as well as reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu. The British teenager will be making her tournament debut as she begins her first full clay-court season on the Hologic WTA Tour. 18-year-old American Coco Gauff will also make her tournament debut this year.

In addition to Swiatek, Krejcikova, Raducanu, and Kerber, 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka complete the list of Slam champions in Stuttgart. The winner of this year's tournament will also take home a Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

‟We’ve got a sensational field and spectators back in the indoor arena, one couldn’t wish for more,” said Tournament Director Markus Günthardt. ‟The fact that virtually all the Top 20 will be contesting our tournament is amazing.

"The players love coming to us because they feel at home here. We offer them conditions in which they can perform at their best and our crowd also creates a fantastic atmosphere, no matter whether there are two stars or two qualifiers on court."

Stuttgart Main Draw Entry List (as of March 25)

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Maria Sakkari

3. Barbora Krejcikova

4. Aryna Sabalenka

5. Paula Badosa

6. Anett Kontaveit

7. Karolina Pliskova

8. Ons Jabeur

9. Danielle Collins

10. Jelena Ostapenko

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

13. Angelique Kerber

14. Victoria Azarenka

15. Coco Gauff

16. Elena Rybakina

17. Elina Svitolina

18. Tamara Zidansek

19. Daria Kasatkina

20. Liudmila Samsonova