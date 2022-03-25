Eight of the World's Top 10 including six major champions are on the entry list for the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, a WTA 500 event held on indoor clay in Stuttgart from April 18-24.
Led by World No.2 and Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek, Greece's Maria Sakkari, reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, and last year's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka, this year's Stuttgart field has a ranking cut-off at No.30 and includes a total of 17 of the current Top 20. Spain's Paula Badosa, Anett Kontaveit, Karolina Pliskova, and Ons Jabeur round out the Top 10 entries.
The 45th edition of the storied event also features German No.1 and two-time champion Angelique Kerber as well as reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu. The British teenager will be making her tournament debut as she begins her first full clay-court season on the Hologic WTA Tour. 18-year-old American Coco Gauff will also make her tournament debut this year.
In addition to Swiatek, Krejcikova, Raducanu, and Kerber, 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka complete the list of Slam champions in Stuttgart. The winner of this year's tournament will also take home a Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo.
‟We’ve got a sensational field and spectators back in the indoor arena, one couldn’t wish for more,” said Tournament Director Markus Günthardt. ‟The fact that virtually all the Top 20 will be contesting our tournament is amazing.
"The players love coming to us because they feel at home here. We offer them conditions in which they can perform at their best and our crowd also creates a fantastic atmosphere, no matter whether there are two stars or two qualifiers on court."
Stuttgart Main Draw Entry List (as of March 25)
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Maria Sakkari
3. Barbora Krejcikova
4. Aryna Sabalenka
5. Paula Badosa
6. Anett Kontaveit
7. Karolina Pliskova
8. Ons Jabeur
9. Danielle Collins
10. Jelena Ostapenko
11. Emma Raducanu
12. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
13. Angelique Kerber
14. Victoria Azarenka
15. Coco Gauff
16. Elena Rybakina
17. Elina Svitolina
18. Tamara Zidansek
19. Daria Kasatkina
20. Liudmila Samsonova